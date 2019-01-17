You are here

Home > Government & Economy

IMF to resume Sri Lanka's loan discussion in February, says Lagarde

Thu, Jan 17, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Colombo

THE International Monetary Fund will resume discussions with Sri Lanka in February for further disbursing of part of a US$1.5 billion loan, the lender said, after a political crisis led to talks being delayed by three months.

Sri Lanka government leaders had agreed to stick to a reform programme following a meeting with IMF managing director Christine Lagarde in Washington on Tuesday, the bank said in a statement.

Sri Lanka is struggling to restore investor confidence and pay down its debt after it was plunged into political turmoil in October when President Maithripala Sirisena abruptly removed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and then dissolved parliament.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A court later ruled the move was unconstitutional, and Mr Wickremesinghe was reinstalled as premier.

"The IMF remains ready to support the Sri Lankan authorities in these endeavours and an IMF team is scheduled to visit Colombo in mid-February to resume programme discussions," Ms Lagarde said after meeting with Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera and the central bank governor Indrajit Coomaraswamy.

"We discussed the challenging economic environment and the policy priorities for the country. The authorities stressed Sri Lanka's continued commitment to their economic reform agenda under the IMF-supported programme," Ms Lagarde said.

A series of credit rating downgrades have made it harder for Sri Lanka to borrow as it faces record high repayments of US$5.9 billion this year, US$2.6 billion of which fall due in the first three months.

On Tuesday, the island nation's junior finance minister Eran Wickramaratne told Reuters that Sri Lanka is considering an offer from Bank of China for a loan of US$300 million, which could be raised to US$1 billion, to help it meet repayments in coming months. REUTERS

Government & Economy

UK currency, stocks hope for the best in May's crushing defeat

What next for Brexit? Here are 3 main scenarios

KPMG calls for Smart Nation measures

US reversal on online gambling casts a pall over industry

PBOC's record US$83b injection deepens worries about ailing China economy

More Singapore firms offer flexible work schemes: MOM report

Editor's Choice

Jan 17, 2019
Garage

Insurers tap startup platforms to open new distribution channels

BT_20190117_NBBREXIT_3670878.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Government & Economy

UK currency, stocks hope for the best in May's crushing defeat

Jan 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Critical report on Catalist sparks a lively debate

Most Read

1 A big step by CapitaLand and Temasek in play for global stakes
2 Glassdoor launches operations in Singapore
3 CapitaLand's S$11b buy is big, but will it be beautiful?
4 CapitaLand to buy Temasek unit Ascendas-Singbridge in S$11b deal, creating Asian giant
5 Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Creative Technology, Keppel Corp, Best World, ICP

Must Read

Jan 17, 2019
Garage

Insurers tap startup platforms to open new distribution channels

BT_20190117_NBBREXIT_3670878.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Government & Economy

UK currency, stocks hope for the best in May's crushing defeat

Jan 17, 2019
Government & Economy

What next for Brexit? Here are 3 main scenarios

Jan 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Critical report on Catalist sparks a lively debate

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening