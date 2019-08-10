You are here

Home > Government & Economy

IMF warns increasing US tariffs could cut China growth sharply

Sat, Aug 10, 2019 - 7:33 AM

nz_imf_100832.jpg
China's economy already is slowing amid the trade conflict with the United States, but if Washington were to ramp up tariffs even further it could cut Chinese growth sharply, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned on Friday.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] China's economy already is slowing amid the trade conflict with the United States, but if Washington were to ramp up tariffs even further it could cut Chinese growth sharply, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned on Friday.

The IMF already had trimmed its growth forecast for China to 6.2 per cent this year, assuming no new tariffs are imposed.

But US duties of 25 per cent on Chinese goods not yet facing tariffs would slow the economy in the following year, the IMF said in a report.

The annual review of China's economy - known as the Article IV report - was completed before US President Donald Trump announced plans to impose 10 per cent punitive tariffs on US$300 billion in imports.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

That new tranche means that all products from China will be subject to duties starting Sept 1 in the intensifying trade war.

The Washington-based global crisis lender once again called for a quick resolution to the trade conflict between the world's economic superpowers, warning of "significant negative spillovers globally".

For China, the report said, "A further escalation of the trade tensions, for example the US raising tariffs to 25 per cent on remaining imports from (China), could reduce growth by around 0.8 percentage points over the following 12 months."

James Daniel, the IMF's mission chief to China, said Friday the 10 per cent tariffs Trump announced could slow the nation's growth by 0.3 points in the coming year.

While he declined to comment on the current status of the conflict, Mr Daniel told reporters the fund's recommendations to China in the event conditions deteriorate is to provide more fiscal stimulus and allow its currency to move freely to "help absorb the tariff shock".

The situation "requires some kind of response", Mr Daniel said on a conference call. But China's currency "should remain flexible and market-determined", which would mean "less intervention".

However, when Beijing allowed its currency to weaken Monday following the tariff announcement, MrTrump angrily accused China of manipulating its currency to gain a trade advantage over US companies.

China's central bank then intervened to stabilize the exchange rate to prevent it from falling further.

HIGH-QUALITY GROWTH

Mr Trump earlier on Friday cast doubt on the chances for a trade deal, and signalled he might cancel talks planned for September.

Relations have soured further in the past week after Mr Trump announced the new round of punitive tariffs, despite a truce agreed with Chinese President Xi Jinping in May, and Beijing responded by halting all purchases of US agricultural goods.

The US Treasury then declared China a currency manipulator, after the yuan dropped below seven to the dollar - a psychological threshold.

While Mr Trump has crowed over the slowing Chinese economy, Mr Daniel stressed that the gradual decline in growth is part of a process "to successfully switch from high-speed to high-quality growth".

The report projects growth will moderate to six per cent in 2020 and to 5.5 per cent by 2024.

But there is "an awful lot China can and should be doing" as part of that process, he said, including continuing reforms to open up more sectors of the economy, reducing impediments to trade and boosting consumption.

It is "very much in China's interest", Mr Daniel said.

AFP

Government & Economy

Trump defends immigration raids as 'good deterrent'

Russia says five killed in mysterious rocket test accident: media

North Korea fires two projectiles into sea off eastern coast: S Korea

US-China trade deal in doubt, Trump says US 'not ready'

Courting talent: Will Singapore remain attractive to the world's best?

A celebration of Singapore's past and present

Editor's Choice

BT_20190810_SUZANNE_3859783.jpg
Aug 10, 2019
Life & Culture

Helping sports stars to bring home the bacon

nz_housing_100830.jpg
Aug 10, 2019
Real Estate

Developers dangle higher commissions to clear less ideal units

BT_20190810_ABHOCK10_3859791.jpg
Aug 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

NetLink must move beyond household hook-ups for growth

Must Read

BT_20190810_IFC10NEW_3859513.jpg
Aug 10, 2019
Brunch

Courting talent: Will Singapore remain attractive to the world's best?

BT_20190810_SUZANNE_3859783.jpg
Aug 10, 2019
Life & Culture

Helping sports stars to bring home the bacon

BT_20190810_MAHATHIR_3859865.jpg
Aug 10, 2019
Government & Economy

A celebration of Singapore's past and present

nz_housing_100830.jpg
Aug 10, 2019
Real Estate

Developers dangle higher commissions to clear less ideal units

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly