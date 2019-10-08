You are here

Home > Government & Economy

IMF's new chief Georgieva warns of "synchronized slowdown" in global growth

Tue, Oct 08, 2019 - 10:34 PM

doc77g2jmmgbyv4kfkyi2u_doc779hd7kmcpi12q9uzfq2.jpg
New International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva issued a stark warning about the state of the global growth on Tuesday, saying trade conflicts had thrown it into a "synchronized slowdown" and must be resolved.
AFP

[WASHINGTON] New International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva issued a stark warning about the state of the global growth on Tuesday, saying trade conflicts had thrown it into a "synchronized slowdown" and must be resolved.

In her inaugural speech after taking over the global crisis lender on Oct 1, Georgieva unveiled new IMF research showing that the cumulative effect of trade conflicts could mean a US$700 billion reduction in global GDP output by 2020, or around 0.8 per cent.

The research takes into account US President Donald Trump's announced and planned tariff increases on remaining Chinese imports, or around US$300 billion worth of goods. Much of the GDP losses will come from a decline of business confidence and negative market reactions, she said.

"In 2019, we expect slower growth in nearly 90 per cent of the world. The global economy is now in a synchronized slowdown. This means that growth this year will fall to its lowest rate since the beginning of the decade," Ms Georgieva said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Bulgarian economist, a former European Union official who previously held the number two job at the World Bank Group, said that trade had "come to a near standstill."

She warned that fractures in trade could lead to changes that last a generation, including "broken supply chains, siloed trade sectors, a 'digital Berlin Wall' that forces countries to choose between technology systems.'"

In calling for countries to work together to revise global trade rules to make them sustainable, she referenced frequent complaints about China's trade practices, without specifically naming the country.

"That means dealing with subsidies, as well as intellectual property rights and technology transfers," she said, adding that a modernised trading system would unlock the potential of services and e-commerce. 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Thai energy ministry sets March target to resolve Chevron dispute

Weak US producer prices support another Fed interest rate cut

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Malaysia sweetens tax incentives for companies to set up hubs

China halts NBA broadcasts as anger mounts over Hong Kong tweet

Phone calls with Trump: more risky venture than diplomatic boon

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly