You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Impeachment: Trump's son tweets name of alleged whistleblower

Thu, Nov 07, 2019 - 12:24 AM

doc77v05tj1ej6xcoeoj4i_doc759mnxtoe2w19ib9qfsa.jpg
President Donald Trump's son Donald Trump Jr tweeted the name of a CIA analyst which has circulated online for weeks, and linked to a Breitbart news article implying the person was pro-Democrat and anti-Trump.
REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump's son published on Wednesday the name of the alleged anonymous whistleblower whose complaint fired the impeachment inquiry against Trump, breaking strict conventions for protecting officials who reveal wrongdoing in government.

Amid calls by the president himself to expose the whistleblower, Donald Trump Jr tweeted the name of a CIA analyst which has circulated online for weeks, and linked to a Breitbart news article implying the person was pro-Democrat and anti-Trump.

AFP could not independently verify the whistleblower's identity and is not publishing the name.

But the revelation by the president's son comes as the White House seeks to discredit the mounting impeachment effort in Congress against Trump, painting it as driven by politics.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"There is no Whistleblower. There is someone with an agenda against Donald Trump," the president tweeted on Monday.

SEE ALSO

Top Trump ally admits tying Ukraine aid to Biden investigation

Standing beside Mr Trump at a political rally in Kentucky Monday, Republican Senator Rand Paul threatened to expose the person and demanded they testify in Congress.

"We also now know the name of the whistleblower... I say tonight to the media, do your job and print his name."

Andrew Bakaj, the whistleblower's lawyer, would not confirm or deny the reported name, but said Trump Jr and others were endangering the person as well as the system built to protect whistleblowers.

"Identifying any name for the whistleblower will simply place that individual and their family at risk," he told AFP.

"It won't, however, relieve the president of the need to address the substantive allegations, all of which have been substantially proven to be true."

Democrats launched the impeachment investigation in August after the whistleblower sent a formal complaint to the inspector general of the intelligence community, alleging that Mr Trump improperly pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a July 25 phone call to help the US leader's upcoming reelection campaign.

Democrats have accused Mr Trump of abuse of power and illegally leveraging US military aid for political favors from a foreign country- a quid pro quo that Mr Trump denies.

A subsequently released call record shows Mr Trump asked Mr Zelensky for a "favour" and specified that Ukraine should open investigations into Trump's Democratic rival Joe Biden, as well as into allegations, widely discredited, that Ukraine helped the Democrats in the 2016 election.

Republicans painted the whistleblower, who had worked on the White House national security council earlier this year, as a Democratic Party supporter who lacked direct knowledge of the July 25 call.

But the call record and subsequent testimony to the impeachment inquiry by officials support the allegations that Mr Trump withheld aid to pressure Mr Zelensky to dig up dirt on Mr Biden and the Democrats.

In testimony released Tuesday, close Trump ally Gordon Sondland, the US ambassador to the European Union, admitted he had told a senior Ukraine official that the aid would not be released until Mr Zelensky fulfilled Trump's demands.

AFP

Government & Economy

China considers up to US$10b stake in Aramco's IPO

President Halimah conferred Saudi Arabia's highest civilian honour

EU makes first move to end fossil fuel funding

Saudi deficit contained in Q3 despite 25% oil revenue drop

US productivity drops by most since Q4 2015

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BREAKING

Nov 7, 2019 12:13 AM
Consumer

Breaking up is too hard to do, says M&S chairman

[LONDON] The idea of splitting British retailer Marks & Spencer into two companies - one for clothing and the...

Nov 6, 2019 11:49 PM
Government & Economy

China considers up to US$10b stake in Aramco's IPO

[BEIJING] Chinese state-owned entities are in talks about investing a combined US$5 billion to US$10 billion in...

Nov 6, 2019 11:38 PM
Government & Economy

President Halimah conferred Saudi Arabia's highest civilian honour

[RIYADH] President Halimah Yacob was conferred the King Abdulaziz Medal by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud...

Nov 6, 2019 11:23 PM
Companies & Markets

SBI Offshore's request for whitewash resolution extension rejected

CATALIST-LISTED oil and gas solutions provider SBI Offshore has lost its bid for more time to get shareholders'...

Nov 6, 2019 11:20 PM
Government & Economy

EU makes first move to end fossil fuel funding

[BRUSSELS] A preliminary text agreed by EU member states calls on the European Investment Bank to stop funding...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly