You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Imran Khan vows change in first address as Pakistan PM

Mon, Aug 20, 2018 - 7:03 AM

file71izdx0ofkxuslxfki.jpg
People watch the televised address to the Nation of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan on a television in Karachi, Pakistan, 19 August 2018. Imran Khan held his first address to the nation after forming a government following 25 July general elections.
PHOTO: EPA

[ISLAMABAD] Imran Khan made his first speech as Pakistan's prime minister late Sunday, giving a wide-ranging, televised address in which he announced reforms targeting corruption and focusing on human development in the rapidly growing country.

Mr Khan addressed the nation for more than an hour, repeating many of his campaign pledges to build an Islamic welfare state but also touching on issues rarely mentioned by Pakistani prime ministers such as fighting child sex abuse and climate change.

Without naming names, he vowed to improve Pakistan's relationship with neighbouring countries, and to improve security in restive Balochistan province and the tribal areas along the border with Afghanistan.

"We want peace, because Pakistan cannot prosper until the peace is restored," he said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Khan said he has retained the interior ministry portfolio for himself as he personally oversees steps against money laundering and graft.

The former cricketer also announced an austerity drive to trim back the trappings of government, such as selling most of the vehicles allotted to the prime minister, cutting down on staff and turning the official residence into a university.

"I will fight the corrupt. Either this country will survive or the corrupt people," he said.

Khan called for a progressive tax system, vowing to spend the money on the neediest - such as malnourished children, and justice for victims of abuse - and on fighting climate change.

Few in Pakistan pay their taxes currently, and he did not explain how he would enforce more taxation, especially on the rich.

Mr Khan's leadership represents the end of decades rotating between two establishment parties, punctuated by periods of army rule.

But he and his cabinet face a myriad of challenges including a faltering economy, militant extremism, water shortages, and a rapidly growing population negating growth in the developing country, among others.

The most pressing is a looming balance-of-payments crisis, with analysts predicting Pakistan will have to go to the International Monetary Fund for a bailout.

Mr Khan did not confirm if his government would ask for the loan, but stated: "We have to stand up on our own feet... By going with a begging bowl, no nation becomes great."

His finance minister Asad Umar has said they will decide by September if they will go to the IMF.

The July 25 election that brought Mr Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party to power was branded "Pakistan's dirtiest", with accusations throughout the campaign that the powerful military was trying to tilt the playing field in Mr Khan's favour.

The army and Khan have denied claims.

AFP

Government & Economy

Five children fighting for life after French blaze: firefighters

Turkish lira crisis poses additional risk to German economy: FinMin

Greece under tight watch post-bailout, can be a "success story": ESM

Korean families separated by war to have rare reunion

New public housing, healthcare schemes to tackle concerns

Rally highlights

Editor's Choice

BT_20180820_JAWRAP20GL9F_3536847.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Government & Economy

New public housing, healthcare schemes to tackle concerns

Aug 20, 2018
Startups

US$335m in new venture funds launched for S-EA tech startups

Aug 20, 2018
Real Estate

Freehold HDB leases would be 'socially divisive': PM Lee

Most Read

1 OCBC prices S$1b perps at 4%, first callable in 2023
2 Italian bridge company under fire as rescuers toil for third day
3 Jho Low says he will not surrender
4 'A rare treasure': outpouring of tributes to Aretha Franklin
5 Low-carb diet linked to elevated mortality risk: study
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180820_JAWRAP20GL9F_3536847.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Government & Economy

New public housing, healthcare schemes to tackle concerns

Aug 20, 2018
Startups

US$335m in new venture funds launched for S-EA tech startups

BT_20180820_LMXHOUSING20M_3537033.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Real Estate

Early redevelopment scheme 'gives owners of ageing flats viable exit option'

Aug 20, 2018
Real Estate

Freehold HDB leases would be 'socially divisive': PM Lee

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening