You are here

Home > Government & Economy

In Hong Kong, a protest boom for some businesses starts waning

Wed, Aug 14, 2019 - 2:11 PM

[HONG KONG] John Mr Lam's safety equipment shop has been spared the global downdraft shaking Hong Kong's economy. In times of crisis, businesses providing basic necessities tend to fare better.

In Mr Lam's case, that means hard hats, filtered masks, goggles and other gear that millions of anti-government protesters taking to the streets in the past two months bought to protect themselves as clashes with police turned increasingly violent.

"Many people are willing to save a meal in order to buy some protective equipment, especially students," Mr Lam said inside his Shing Fat Safety Products shop in Yau Ma Tei, a working class commercial area of the city.

"Usually unnecessary items for civilians have become the necessity of the moment."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Lam, who opposes the violence that has marked many of the protests, said sales had "doubled or tripled" since early June.

At times, he could not replenish stocks fast enough to meet demand. Some customers were buying 50 items at once. But lately, in a sign of saturation, demand has been easing. The reality of a slowing economy is also kicking in.

Behind the tear gas, flying bricks and transport disruptions there are bigger factors at play, such as shrinking global trade volumes and a slowdown in demand from mainland China.

Those trickle through into all aspects of the economy, including the construction industry - Mr Lam's core customer base.

"Although our business has improved lately, it does not mean that the economic downturn will not affect our business next month," Mr Lam said.

Indeed, the problems facing Hong Kong's wide-open economy - which is expected to grind to a halt in coming quarters - run so deep that even those businesses whose products have been repurposed as protest paraphernalia are losing momentum.

Joe Chan, director of Many Stationery & Book Centre Co in the Sham Shui Po, a neighbourhood that has been the scene of protests and has been soaked in tear gas multiple times, said sales of Post-It notes are up 20 per cent. Protesters have been using them to cover walls with part-art, part-political messages across the territory.

But his more important clients, event organisers who use stationery as promotion materials, are now few and far between. Overall, revenues are down 10 per cent.

"This year they cancelled, or delayed," Chan said, referring to orders.

Emily Tam, store manager of Baleno, a clothing shop in Causeway Bay, said stocks of black T-shirts, the unofficial uniform of the protests, ran out on a daily basis in June and July.

But over the past two weekends, the shopping district witnessed violent clashes and barricaded roads. Her shop closed early and since then it has seen fewer customers.

"We're getting close to the red line that means business losses," Ms Tam said.

Across the road, a seller surnamed Hui at a Watsons pharmacy says her store often runs out of cooling pads, surgical masks and other supplies that protesters use. But sales of other, more expensive items, such as cosmetics, are dropping.

"Surely we are also experiencing an overall economic downturn. And when there was tear gas, we shut the door," Ms Hui said.

PR BATTLEGROUND

The economy has become a focus for a public relations battle between authorities and protesters.

As a city-wide strike kicked off last week, government officials said protests were scaring high-end shoppers and tourists away, threatening growth.

Protesters are blaming the downturn on the fact that Hong Kongers have little control over public policy in the absence of universal suffrage.

They say the government spends too many resources on Beijing's priorities, such as developing a "Greater Bay Area" around the Pearl River Delta, and it is not doing enough to solve income inequality and a housing shortage.

Chan Chi Ming, 60, at Shing Cheong Stationery & Books Ltd, in Sham Shui Po, agrees with the government. He is losing business and hopes police "arrest thousands."

But Hungry Dino owner Tracy Tang sees it differently. She has been handing out discounted rice balls to young protesters after hearing some skipped dinner amid family feuds over their participation in the movement.

"If we say that the economic deterioration is all related to the protests, it is extremely unfair," Tang said. "We should shift the question to why youngsters sacrifice themselves."

"As Hong Kongers with a conscience, we feel heartbroken for what has happened in the past two months. It has already affected the economy. But we will still offer discounts and high-quality food to Hong Kong people."

REUTERS

Government & Economy

China sticking to Sept US trade talks after tariff delay

Kashmir curfew to be eased after Thursday: governor

China's Hong Kong office condemns 'near-terrorist acts' at Hong Kong airport

Chinese state media urge action, voice support for Hong Kong police after overnight clashes

Guaido warns Venezuela's Maduro over moves to advance legislative elections

Singapore ups the ante in chips industry's future

Editor's Choice

nz_gdp_140819.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Growth downgrades, heightened risks and the stimulus question

BT_20190814_VISECRETLAB14_3861785.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
SME

Temasek's Heliconia takes stake in gaming chair firm Secretlab

nz_atms_060812.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks can be the rock for wealth clients

Must Read

jll-69-to-79-kampong-bahru-road-.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Real Estate

Six shophouses along Kampong Bahru up for sale with S$39.6m guide price 

nz_hengsweekeat_140876.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore ups the ante in chips industry's future

file74h4ejm0vtskmedda2k.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices ease further in July, volume spikes: SRX

Breadtalk - Henry Chu.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

BreadTalk CEO quits, chairman to take over

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly