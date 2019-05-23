You are here

Home > Government & Economy

In latest blow to Britain's May, Leadsom resigns over new Brexit approach

Thu, May 23, 2019 - 6:49 AM

BP_Andrea Leadsom_230519_20.jpg
Prominent Brexit supporter Andrea Leadsom resigned from British Prime Minister Theresa May's cabinet on Wednesday, saying she could no longer support the government's approach after Mrs May's latest gambit to pass her Brexit deal backfired.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[LONDON] Prominent Brexit supporter Andrea Leadsom resigned from British Prime Minister Theresa May's cabinet on Wednesday, saying she could no longer support the government's approach after Mrs May's latest gambit to pass her Brexit deal backfired.

Mrs May resisted growing calls to resign on Wednesday, vowing to press on despite mounting opposition from lawmakers and even some of her own ministers to her latest Brexit gambit.

But Ms Leadsom said she could not announce the new Withdrawal Agreement Bill in parliament on Thursday as she did not believe in it.

"I no longer believe that our approach will deliver on the referendum result," Ms Leadsom, who served as Leader of the House of Commons, said in a resignation letter to Mrs May.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"It is therefore with great regret and with a heavy heart that I resign from the government."

Mrs May's new Brexit plan includes a vote on whether to hold a second Brexit referendum - once her legislation passes the first stage - as well as closer trading arrangements with the EU in future as incentives to lawmakers.

But that met a swift backlash, with several lawmakers who have supported her in previous Brexit votes saying they could not back her new plan.

"I have always maintained that a second referendum would be dangerously divisive, and I do not support the government willingly facilitating such a concession," Ms Leadsom said.

Mrs May is due to meet the chair of the powerful 1922 committee of Conservative lawmakers on Friday, after campaigning for European Parliament elections on Thursday.

"No one has wanted you to succeed more than I have," Ms Leadsom wrote to May. "But I do now urge you to make the right decisions in the interests of the country, this government and our party."

REUTERS

Government & Economy

May stares at defeat in final Brexit gambit

Illegal ozone-depleting gases traced to China: study

Trump and Pelosi face off - and it isn't pretty

Federal Reserve says economic risks have receded

S$33m missing from JLC law firm; lawyer uncontactable

Fake meat good, fake news bad

Editor's Choice

May 23, 2019
Government & Economy

S$33m missing from JLC law firm; lawyer uncontactable

BT_20190523_JPHUAWEI_3789218.jpg
May 23, 2019
Technology

Mobile phone resellers shun Huawei handsets for now

BP_Temasek_230519_9.jpg
May 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Temasek-linked PE vehicle to issue US$600m bonds

Most Read

1 Stop it! Japan anti-groper app becomes smash hit
2 US is dealing itself a losing hand with Japan
3 Westpac Singapore pulls rug from under 300 mortgage customers
4 LTA sells S$1.4b bond, its second mega deal in 2019
5 Temasek-linked PE vehicle Astrea V to issue US$600m bonds

Must Read

May 23, 2019
Government & Economy

S$33m missing from JLC law firm; lawyer uncontactable

BP_Clifford Lee_230519_2.jpg
May 23, 2019
Banking & Finance

LTA sells S$1.4b bond, its second mega deal in 2019

BP_BEYOND Meat_230519_5.jpg
May 23, 2019
Opinion

Fake meat good, fake news bad

BP_hack_230519_6.jpg
May 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Organisations may receive lower fines if they admit role in data breaches

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening