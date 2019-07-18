In rebuke to Trump, US Congress blocks Saudi arms sales

[WASHINGTON] The US House voted Wednesday to block US$8.1 billion in arms sales to Saudi Arabia and other allies, a rebuke of Donald Trump that will likely lead to a veto by the president.

Lawmakers, many of whom are outraged with the kingdom over Riyadh's role in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi last year, approved a series of measures that would prevent the controversial sales announced under emergency measures earlier this year by Mr Trump.

The resolutions blocking the sales have already cleared the US Senate, and now go to the White House, where Mr Trump is expected to issue a veto, the third of his presidency.

AFP