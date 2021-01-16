You are here

Home > Government & Economy

India begins mega-rollout of Covid-19 vaccine

Sat, Jan 16, 2021 - 11:09 AM

nz_indiavax_160156.jpg
India begins one of the world's biggest coronavirus vaccine programmes on Saturday, a colossal and complex task compounded by safety worries, shaky infrastructure and public scepticism.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[NEW DELHI] India begins one of the world's biggest coronavirus vaccine programmes on Saturday, a colossal and complex task compounded by safety worries, shaky infrastructure and public scepticism.

The world's second-most populous nation hopes to inoculate around 300 million of its 1.3...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

US imposes fresh sanctions on Iran in final days of Trump presidency

Canada's Couche-Tard drops 16.2b euros Carrefour takeover plan: sources

EU states warn of risks to vaccination credibility as Pfizer slows supplies

Brazil airlifts emergency oxygen into pandemic-struck state, vaccine drive lags

Retired doctors and more syringes: Biden lays out plan to get America vaccinated

Four rules that should guide Bidenomics

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 16, 2021 10:30 AM
Government & Economy

US imposes fresh sanctions on Iran in final days of Trump presidency

[WASHINGTON] The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on companies in Iran, China and the United Arab Emirates...

Jan 16, 2021 10:09 AM
Consumer

Canada's Couche-Tard drops 16.2b euros Carrefour takeover plan: sources

[LONDON/PARIS] Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard has dropped its 16.2 billion euro (S$26.03 billion) bid to acquire...

Jan 16, 2021 09:30 AM
Government & Economy

EU states warn of risks to vaccination credibility as Pfizer slows supplies

[BRUSSELS/VILNIUS] European governments said the credibility of their Covid-19 vaccination programmes was at risk on...

Jan 16, 2021 08:48 AM
Government & Economy

Brazil airlifts emergency oxygen into pandemic-struck state, vaccine drive lags

[MANAUS/BRASILIA] Brazil's Air Force flew emergency oxygen supplies on Friday to the jungle state of Amazonas...

Jan 16, 2021 08:10 AM
Government & Economy

Retired doctors and more syringes: Biden lays out plan to get America vaccinated

[WILMINGTON] US President-elect Joe Biden on Friday said he would order increased production of syringes and other...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Brazil airlifts emergency oxygen into pandemic-struck state, vaccine drive lags

Retired doctors and more syringes: Biden lays out plan to get America vaccinated

Gold falls 1% as US dollar accelerates rally

Oil drops over 2% on China lockdowns, US stimulus concerns

Why more brands are using influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for