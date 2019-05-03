You are here

Home > Government & Economy

India evacuates more than a million people ahead of cyclone Fani's landfall

Fri, May 03, 2019 - 11:44 AM

BP_ Fani_030519_4.jpg
India has evacuated more than a million people living along its east coast ahead of an extremely severe cyclone that is due to make landfall on Friday afternoon, government officials said.
PHOTO: AFP

[BHUBANESHWAR, India] India has evacuated more than a million people living along its east coast ahead of an extremely severe cyclone that is due to make landfall on Friday afternoon, government officials said.

Cyclonic storm Fani, which has been churning up the Bay of Bengal, is currently about 150km northeast of the Hindu temple town of Puri in the eastern state of Odisha, the state-run India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Fani was likely to make landfall later on Friday with winds of 170-180kmh, with gusts as high as 200kmh, the IMD said in its latest forecast.

The state government of Odisha has evacuated more than a million people in the past 24 hours, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said in on Twitter.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Cyclone Fani was likely to hit 15 districts in Odisha, which has deployed hundreds of disaster management personnel, closed schools and colleges and asked doctors and other health officials not to go on leave until May 15.

The airport at Bhubaneswar, the capital of Odisha, will be shut on Friday. Neighbouring West Bengal state also decided to close an airport at Kolkata, its capital.

India's cyclone season can last from April to December, when severe storms batter coastal cities and cause widespread deaths and damage to crops and property in both India and neighbouring Bangladesh.

Technological advancements have helped meteorologists to predict weather patterns well in advance, giving authorities more time to prepare.

A super-cyclone battered the coast of Odisha for 30 hours in 1999, killing 10,000 people. A mass evacuation of nearly a million people likely saved thousands of lives in 2013.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked his officials to stay in touch with the states at risk from cyclone Fani.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

GIC buys 10% stake in world's sixth-largest container terminal operator

Vietnamese woman in Kim Jong Nam murder case freed from prison: lawyer

Pig ‘Ebola’ virus sends shock waves through global food chain

Taiwan tycoon and presidential hopeful Gou gets tips from Trump

US House passes bill to keep US in Paris climate accord

Trump says second pick to Federal Reserve board withdraws from consideration

Editor's Choice

BT_20190503_JOEL2_3771071.jpg
May 3, 2019
Garage

honestbee CEO replaced; firm said to be sticking to habitat growth

BT_20190503_LANDMARK_3771007.jpg
May 3, 2019
Real Estate

Landmark Tower sale completion facing delays

May 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hard to pick clear winner between two upcoming US hotel Reit listings

Most Read

1 Collapse of Hillview, Joo Chiat projects stokes fears of more small developers going bust
2 Malaysia's ringgit and stocks are set for a rebound, Ex-CIMB chief Nazir says
3 honestbee fired CEO Joel Sng, says report; startup to make statement today
4 honestbee halts services in HK and Indonesia; layoffs to hit 10 per cent
5 Savings hacks for millennials and more

Must Read

lwx_uob_030519_48.jpg
May 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

UOB posts 8% rise in Q1 profit to S$1.05b on stronger income growth

May 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Great Eastern Q1 profit more than doubles to S$342.7m on investments

May 3, 2019
Banking & Finance

Some OCBC customers get multiple SMS alerts, duplicate transaction records; account balances not affected

May 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cordlife's 20% share price surge in early morning trade prompts SGX query

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening