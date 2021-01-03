India gives final urgent-use approval to AstraZeneca and local Covid vaccines

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[NEW DELHI] The head of India's drugs regulator said on Sunday he had given final approval for the emergency-use of two coronavirus vaccines, one developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University and the other by local company Bharat Biotech.
The overall efficacy of the AstraZeneca/Oxford...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes