You are here

Home > Government & Economy

India infections top 7m as Trump gets back on campaign trail

Mon, Oct 12, 2020 - 5:50 AM

New Delhi

INDIA'S coronavirus cases surged past seven million on Sunday as US President Donald Trump got back on the campaign trail just nine days after announcing he had contracted Covid-19.

Governments across the globe are struggling to keep up with a sharp rise in infections and manage growing public frustration over new restrictions as the pandemic enters a second deadly wave.

Since it emerged in China late last year, it has killed more than one million worldwide, infected nearly 37 million and forced millions more out of work as the pandemic batters the global economy.

Indian health ministry data on Sunday showed a rise of almost 75,000 cases, taking the total to 7.05 million - second only to the US which has recorded 7.67 million infections.

SEE ALSO

Trump back to campaigning as his doctor says he is no longer a transmission risk

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

But experts say the true number may be much higher, with testing rates in the country of 1.3 billion people - home to some of the planet's most crowded cities - much lower than elsewhere in the world.

The new figures come a day after Mr Trump rallied hundreds of supporters at the White House, jumping back on the campaign trail nine days after being stopped in his tracks by a disease his doctor says he is no longer at risk of spreading.

"I am feeling great!" Mr Trump declared as he stepped out to a White House balcony on Saturday - tugging off his mask to address the crowd.

Most of them were masked under their red "Make America Great Again" hats, but with little social distancing.

Mr Trump's doctor issued a statement saying he was fit for a "safe return to public engagement".

His appearance set the stage for a full-fledged campaign rally on Monday in Florida - followed immediately by two more in battleground Pennsylvania on Tuesday and Iowa on Wednesday ahead of the November 3 election.

European Union members meanwhile are expected to agree on Tuesday on a set of common criteria for assessing virus risks on which travel restrictions are based, according to a French minister. "This could be harmonised at a European level," Clement Beaune, junior minister for European affairs, said on Sunday on France Info radio. The accord could come on Tuesday at a ministerial meeting in Luxembourg.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who himself spent time in hospital for the virus in April, is to outline a new three-tier lockdown system on Monday. AFP, BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Beyond crisis management, SBF focuses on helping firms go digital and abroad

Task force to study how to raise wages of low-income workers

News on travel talks between Singapore, Australia welcomed

South Korea and Jakarta to ease Covid curbs

Harvard Business School, LSE grads to mentor 350 students

Task force to study how to raise wages of low-income workers

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 11, 2020 09:49 PM
Banking & Finance

Saudi lender NCB agrees to buy rival Samba for US$15b

[RIYADH] National Commercial Bank, Saudi Arabia's largest lender by assets, agreed to buy rival Samba Financial...

Oct 11, 2020 07:26 PM
Government & Economy

Task force to study how to raise wages of low-income workers

[SINGAPORE] A new task force will be formed to study how to raise the wages of low-income workers and push...

UPDATED 8 hours 39 min ago
Oct 11, 2020 05:32 PM
Companies & Markets

Hyflux asks Utico to address concerns raised by various creditor groups

HYFLUX has asked its Middle Eastern suitor Utico to address concerns flagged by creditor groups before a virtual...

Oct 11, 2020 04:31 PM
Government & Economy

GIC chief warns 'divisive trends' to stay for years

[SINGAPORE] One of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds said "divisive trends" in areas such as economics,...

Oct 11, 2020 04:24 PM
Government & Economy

Singaporeans mainly unconcerned with foreign workers, poll shows

[SINGAPORE] A majority of Singaporeans aren't concerned about the presence of foreigners in the city-state even as...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Task force to study how to raise wages of low-income workers

Saudi lender NCB agrees to buy rival Samba for US$15b

Fearing Biden tax hikes, wealthy Americans rush to change estate plans

Hyflux asks Utico to address concerns raised by various creditor groups

GIC chief warns 'divisive trends' to stay for years

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for