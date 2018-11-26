You are here

Home > Government & Economy

India marks tenth anniversary of Mumbai terror attacks

Mon, Nov 26, 2018 - 6:25 AM

BP_Chattrapathi Shivaji_261118_17.jpg
Residents are also expected to pay their respects at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus where Mohammed Kasab, the only gunman caught alive, and another attacker killed almost 60 people and wounded at least 100 others.
PHOTO: AFP

[MUMBAI] India marks the tenth anniversary on Monday of the Mumbai terror attacks that left 166 people dead and hundreds more injured.

On November 26, 2008 Islamist militants from Pakistan unleashed a wave of violence across India's financial capital that lasted three days and played out on TV news channels around the world.

They struck several targets in a series of co-ordinated attacks, including luxury hotels, the city's main railway station, a restaurant popular with tourists and a Jewish centre.

The ten attackers - who were armed with AK-47 assault rifles and hand grenades - belonged to Pakistan-based militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mumbai's police force will remember the more than a dozen officers who were killed, many while fighting the militants, in a ceremony starting at 9.30am (0400 GMT).

Relatives of the victims will lay wreaths at a police memorial honouring the dead. The chief minister of Maharashtra state, of which Mumbai is the capital, will attend the ceremony.

Residents are also expected to pay their respects at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus where Mohammed Kasab, the only gunman caught alive, and another attacker killed almost 60 people and wounded at least 100 others.

The Taj Mahal Palace and Tower Hotel will hold a private service to remember the 31 people who died there.

Over 60 hours, four attackers shot dead guests and hotel staff, detonated explosives and set parts of the building - including its famous dome - on fire.

The dramatic scenes were beamed live on television as Indian commandos battled the heavily armed gunmen and guests tried to escape out of windows using bed sheets.

India's security forces only retook control of the hotel on the morning of November 29.

More than 30 people also died at the Oberoi and Trident hotels in a 42-hour siege involving shootings, explosions and hostage-taking.

Six hostages - including the rabbi and his pregnant wife - were also killed at Nariman House, a Jewish cultural and religious centre.

The current rabbi is due on Monday to unveil a new memorial at the centre to all those who died in the 26/11 attacks.

AFP

Government & Economy

US shuts border post as migrants try to cross from Mexico

Russia space agency targeted over "stolen" billions

UK watchdog to probe China state media over role in 'confession'

New Zealand retail sales flat in Q3, sparking sell-off in the local currency

You face a stark choice - Britain's May warns lawmakers over Brexit

Hong Kong democrats lose in key vote

Editor's Choice

BT_20181126_LSENBLOC231H72_3626662.jpg
Nov 26, 2018
Banking & Finance

Newly-minted en bloc millionaires offer rich pickings for banks

BP_elderly_261118_13.jpg
Nov 26, 2018
Banking & Finance

Concerns about fraud keeping elderly away from digital payments: study

BT_20181126_ABTOP26_3626908.jpg
Nov 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

A whole new ball game for Neo Group

Most Read

1 Logitech in talks to acquire headphone maker Plantronics: sources
2 Slump in Singapore vehicle sales to worsen in 2019, hit rock bottom in 2021: Fitch
3 Debt-laden Hyflux clarifies still hammering out terms of scheme of arrangement
4 Bitcoin Cash wars end with no relief for biggest cryptocurrency
5 Civil servants to get one-month bonus in Dec; full-year bonus at 1.5 months

Must Read

BT_20181126_LSENBLOC231H72_3626662.jpg
Nov 26, 2018
Banking & Finance

Newly-minted en bloc millionaires offer rich pickings for banks

BP_Brexit_261118_12.jpg
Nov 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Brexit limps towards a conclusion

BT_20181126_NAHDEAL26WNZR_3627045.jpg
Nov 26, 2018
Government & Economy

EU leaders seal Brexit deal, urge Britons to back May

BP_elderly_261118_13.jpg
Nov 26, 2018
Banking & Finance

Concerns about fraud keeping elderly away from digital payments: study

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening