India passes 500,000 coronavirus cases

Sat, Jun 27, 2020 - 12:27 PM

[NEW DELHI] India now has more than 500,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to government figures released Saturday that showed a record daily leap of 18,500 new infections.

Authorities said 15,685 people had died after another 385 fatalities were added to the toll in 24 hours. The...

