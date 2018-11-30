You are here

India says expects significant scaling up of Saudi investments

Fri, Nov 30, 2018 - 12:47 PM

[NEW DELHI] India expects Saudi Arabia to ramp up investments in several sectors including technology, farm and energy over the next couple of years, a senior Indian official said, after a meeting between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The two men met on the sidelines of the G-20 conference in Buenos Aires and agreed to increase economic cooperation.

"We expect that in the next two to three years there will be significant scaling up of Saudi investments in India," said Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale, providing a readout of the meeting.

