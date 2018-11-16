You are here

Home > Government & Economy

India temple turned into fortress for new gender battle

Fri, Nov 16, 2018 - 9:23 PM

doc72sj1abp1qg1ag7vucsy_doc72hqxrv0sxs1f6td1e9d.jpg
Police wield their batons against demosntrators during a protest against the lifting of ban by Supreme Court that allowed entry of women of menstruating age to the Sabarimala temple, at the Nilakkal Base Camp in Pathanamthitta district in the southern state of Kerala, India, October 17, 2018
REUTERS

doc72sj1abp1qg1ag7vucsy_doc72peuae2hpfy1fkgchb.jpg
Indian Hindu devotees are pictured at the Sabarimala hilltop temple in the southern state of Kerala. - A new standoff between Hindu traditionalists and Indian police over a flashpoint shrine is looming next week, with 560 women reportedly registering to visit the side when it reopens on November 17.
AFP

[PAMBA, India] Indian police mounted a major security operation Friday to prevent hardliners blocking women from entering one of Hinduism's holiest shrines despite a court order.

In September India's top court ruled that women of all ages could pray at the Sabarimala temple in the southern state of Kerala, the latest in a series of defeats for traditionalists.

But when Sabarimala, perched on top of a hill, re-opened for a few days twice in mid-October, hardliners prevented women from getting anywhere near, clashing with police and assaulting female journalists.

Police in riot gear had escorted two out of a handful of women wanting access to within 500 metres (yards) of the temple but were forced to turn around. Some 2,000 people were later arrested.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The temple, reached via a long trek through a tiger reserve up a long mud path that devotees are meant to walk barefoot, opened again late Friday a day ahead of a two-month Hindu festive period.

Among the several hundred thousand devotees who have registered online to visit between now and mid-January are 700 women.

This time Kerala's communist government is determined to ensure there is no repeat of October's ugly scenes.

More than 3,400 police, many in riot gear, lined routes to the temple on Friday.

"We will deploy over 15,200 police around the temple for the entire season up to January 15," Kerala police spokesman Pramod Kumar told AFP.

Press reports said the police were even considering using helicopters to take women to the site.

Activists say that the ban at Sabarimala reflects an old view that connects menstruation with impurity.

The traditionalists argue that women are allowed in most Hindu temples and the practice at Sabarimala is part of their tradition, and not anti-women.

On Friday wet weather was making it hard to reach the site, and among those that did few were in favour of women being allowed.

One exception was N.S Prakash Rao, from Vishakhapattanam in Andhra Pradesh.

"I am coming here for seventh or eighth time and I am OK with women being allowed. Times have changed and so should we," he told AFP.

"But I don't think activists - who only come here to create noise - should be allowed."

One such activist is Trupti Desai. She flew into Kochi airport, four hours from Sabarimala, on Friday morning but was prevented from leaving by a 500-strong crowd of protestors clapping and chanting.

"We tried to hire taxis several times but the agitators are not allowing them to take us. They have threatened violence if they do," Desai told Indian television.

"A while back they tried to take us out from a back door but the protesters spotted us and attacked the cars," she said.

The state government had called a meeting of all political parties in a bid to reach an agreement on letting women into the temple on certain days.

But the talks ended late Thursday in an acrimonious failure.

"We are at a standstill and now the situation is becoming even worse," said Sasikumar Varma, a top representative of the Pandalam royal family that has been traditionally involved in the temple's management.

"The government stuck to its stance of allowing women's entry and we are opposed to it."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not spoken about the standoff, but members of his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party oppose the Supreme Court decision.

"The communists (in Kerala's government) are atheists and want to destroy the Sabarimala temple culture," said the head of the BJP in the state, PS Sreedharan Pillai.

AFP

Government & Economy

Throw the book at him: Sri Lanka parliament descends into farce

EU's Malmstrom urges China to help reform WTO or risk US exit

Wildfire that destroyed California town leaves 63 dead, 630 missing

Business has got behind draft divorce deal with EU

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

13 new members appointed to Future Economy Council

Editor's Choice

BT_20181116_LSCAPITAL12_3619304.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Banking & Finance

Placements beat rights as companies take quickest route to funds

BT_20181116_UWRUSSIAV87F_3619397.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Russian sovereign wealth fund courts more Singapore investors

BT_20181116_ABXIOM16_3619305.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel Infrastructure Trust inks deal for Australian group Ixom

Most Read

1 China-backed RCEP trade deal pushed back to 2019
2 'Reducing friction' for its consumers is key for Go-Jek
3 DBS shuffles senior management team, grooms talent within
4 Death knell for contra trading as T+2 looms
5 SGX moves to T+2 securities settlement cycle starting Dec 10

Must Read

doc72sg7lwcdjp1j2dl5an_doc71v2ina4a1528fegi3e.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Government & Economy

13 new members appointed to Future Economy Council

doc72sgdaimbxu154124553_doc72kb0yfnbdv1gx53dike.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

cs-generic-Pinnacle19.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports jump 8.3% in October

ST_20180606_BIZREME_4039051.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, US collaborate further on infrastructure, digital economy and cybersecurity

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening