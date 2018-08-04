You are here

Home > Government & Economy

India to impose tariffs on some US goods in September

Sat, Aug 04, 2018 - 11:01 AM
UPDATED Sat, Aug 04, 2018 - 12:01 PM

[NEW DELHI] India said on Saturday that delayed higher tariffs against some goods imported from the United States will go into force on September 18.

New Delhi, incensed by Washington's refusal to exempt it from new tariffs, decided in June to raise import tax from August 4 on some US products, including almonds, walnuts and apples, and later delayed the move.

Officials from New Delhi and Washington, including US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, are scheduled to hold a series of meetings including strategic talks with their Indian counterparts in September.

Trade differences between India and the United States have been rising since President Donald Trump took office. Bilateral trade rose to US$115 billion in 2016, but the Trump administration wants to reduce its US$31 billion deficit with India, and is pressing New Delhi to ease trade barriers.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

India, the world's biggest buyer of US almonds, in June decided to raise import duties on the commodity by 20 per cent, joining the European Union and China in retaliating against Mr Trump's tariff hikes on steel and aluminium.

It had also planned to impose a 120 per cent duty on the import of walnuts in the strongest action yet against the United States.

India has proposed to buy petroleum products from the US to help narrow the trade deficit. The United States has also emerged as a top arms supplier to India and US companies are bidding for military aircraft deals worth billions of dollars.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

US pledges nearly US$300m security funding for South-east Asia

US hits Russian bank with sanctions for North Korea-related activity

China plans tariffs on US$60b of US goods in latest trade salvo

Temasek closer to first retail bond with new S$5b programme

US committed to Asean centrality; looks to broaden partnership

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Editor's Choice

BT_20180804_TUASPRING_3522142.jpg
Aug 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hyflux expecting net cash outflows; Sembcorp, Keppel, YTL said to eye Tuaspring

2018-05-24T144356Z_1614312936_RC1CEC09CD10_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-BUSINESS.JPG
Aug 4, 2018
Banking & Finance

UOB posts sparkling Q2 earnings, but CEO expects home loans and home prices to slide

BT_20180804_JLBRUNCH4P1_3521778.jpg
Aug 4, 2018
Brunch

The thin green line: sustaining sustainability

Most Read

1 UOB sees housing prices falling 5-10% over time; keeps 2018 home loan growth forecast
2 DBS flags spillover concern with US-China tensions; 18% gain in Q2 profit misses estimates
3 Brookvale Park en bloc bid latest to be headed to court
4 Koalas starve as residents destroy trees to stop bush fires
5 Google building third data centre in Singapore with added investment of US$350m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180804_TUASPRING_3522142.jpg
Aug 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hyflux expecting net cash outflows; Sembcorp, Keppel, YTL said to eye Tuaspring

BT_20180804_KRASIA_3522169.jpg
Aug 4, 2018
Real Estate

Robert Kuok's daughter buying bungalow in Belmont Park GCB Area

2018-07-09T030811Z_1336109224_RC13130F7230_RTRMADP_3_TEMASEK-RESULTS.JPG
Aug 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Temasek closer to first retail bond with new S$5b programme

2018-05-24T144356Z_1614312936_RC1CEC09CD10_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-BUSINESS.JPG
Aug 4, 2018
Banking & Finance

UOB posts sparkling Q2 earnings, but CEO expects home loans and home prices to slide

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening