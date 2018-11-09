You are here

Home > Government & Economy

India to sell 'enemy shares' of people who fled to Pakistan

Fri, Nov 09, 2018 - 9:25 PM

[NEW DELHI] India's government is to sell more than US$400 million worth of shares left behind by people who fled to Pakistan or China after wars with those countries.

The government said the "enemy shares" were in 996 companies held by 20,323 people and entities. They were seized after conflicts with Pakistan in 1947, 1965 and 1971 and the 1962 border war with China.

The sale, to be led by India's finance minister, is expected to raise at least US$413 million, a minister said after the government announcement late Thursday.

The proceeds would be used for development and social welfare programmes, the government added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The shares are being sold under a 1968 law which defined as "enemy assets" those belonging to people who left India following the conflicts with Pakistan and China.

Citizens of hostile countries were treated as "enemies" and their assets including land, houses, jewellery and shares were seized.

Descendants of those who fled the country however continued to live in some of the properties.

"The decision will lead to monetisation of enemy shares that had been lying dormant for decades since coming into force of the Enemy Property Act in 1968," said the government statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nationalist government amended the controversial law in 2017 to include even assets held by legal heirs who stayed behind and were Indian citizens. This triggered outrage as many of those who left for Pakistan were Muslims.

Families who remain in the listed properties fear being evicted any time.

The government said in January it had identified more than 9,400 "enemy" assets for auction. Among these, 9,280 properties were left behind by Pakistani nationals and 126 by Chinese.

AFP

Government & Economy

Less than half in survey confident Singapore will be cashless soon

Hafnium Hafaway in S$20m tie-up with A*Star arm for specialty chemicals sub-sector

Tourist spending down 1.7% in Q2, despite 8% increase in visitor arrivals: STB

China's producer inflation slows again in Oct as domestic demand ebbs

Fed holds rates unchanged ahead of expected hike in December

Irish PM says Brexit deal possible in next couple of weeks

Editor's Choice

BT_20181110_MRBRUNCH10P1F_3613548.jpg
Nov 10, 2018
Brunch

From cell to table: the evolution of food

BT_20181110_AGSGX10_3613589.jpg
Nov 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Voluntary delisting offer: SGX Regco proposing shift of voting power to minorities

ST_20180826_RAYCASHLESS_4234574.jpg
Nov 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Less than half in survey confident Singapore will be cashless soon

Most Read

1 Boeing close to issuing safety warning on 737 Max
2 Raising withdrawal age for CPF may not be right or needed move
3 Fintech gives fillip to jobs and funding in Singapore financial sector
4 HK-listed Singapore companies fizzle after IPO sizzle
5 Singtel Q2 profit plunges 77% to S$667m on absence of year-ago exceptional gain

Must Read

BT_20181110_MRBRUNCH10P1F_3613548.jpg
Nov 10, 2018
Brunch

From cell to table: the evolution of food

BT_20181110_AGSGX10_3613589.jpg
Nov 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Voluntary delisting offer: SGX Regco proposing shift of voting power to minorities

ST_20180826_RAYCASHLESS_4234574.jpg
Nov 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Less than half in survey confident Singapore will be cashless soon

hzcarlite1109.jpg
Nov 10, 2018
Transport

LTA announces changes to parking provisions from February 2019

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening