India's coronavirus cases pass five million

[NEW DELHI] India's total coronavirus cases passed five million on Wednesday, health ministry data showed, as the pandemic extends its grip on the vast country at an ever-faster rate.
With its latest one million cases recorded in just 11 days, a world record, India now has 5.02 million...
