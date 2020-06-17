India's coronavirus death toll leaps by 2,000 in record jump

Get our introductory offer at only
[NEW DELHI] India's coronavirus death toll has leapt by more than 2,000 to reach 11,903, the government announced Wednesday.
Mumbai revised its death toll up by 862 to 3,165 because of "discrepancies" in accounting for fatalities while New Delhi saw more than 400 deaths, taking its total...
