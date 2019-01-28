You are here

Home > Government & Economy

India's Gandhi pledges 'minimum income' for poor

Mon, Jan 28, 2019 - 10:24 PM

doc73u2i23qccypuuyt8r_doc73u16z4plmpha4cggmf.jpg
India's opposition leader Rahul Gandhi said Monday that his party will introduce a "minimum income guarantee" for the poor if it returns to power in elections this year.
REUTERS

[NEW DELHI] India's opposition leader Rahul Gandhi said Monday that his party will introduce a "minimum income guarantee" for the poor if it returns to power in elections this year.

The election, due by May, will see the scion of the Gandhi-Nehru dynasty seek to unseat Narendra Modi as prime minister in the country of 1.25 billion people still ravaged by poverty.

"We cannot build a new India while millions of our brothers & sisters suffer the scourge of poverty," Mr Gandhi, head of the opposition Congress party, said on Twitter.

"If voted to power in 2019, the Congress is committed to a Minimum Income Guarantee for every poor person, to help eradicate poverty & hunger. This is our vision & our promise," he said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Gandhi did not elaborate on his promise but Indian media reported it would be along the lines of universal basic income (UBI), a concept attracting growing interest around the world.

UBI - supported by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg among others as a way to reduce inequality - involves people being given a flat lump sum by the state instead of subsidies and social security payments.

It has been tried out in several countries including Finland and Kenya, and has been promised by the ruling party of the small northern Indian state of Sikkim as well as Italy's new populist government.

Mr Gandhi's announcement was also seen as an attempt to steal a march on Mr Modi ahead of the announcement on Friday of his government's final budget before the election.

This is widely expected to include sweeteners to voters, including to farmers who have been hit hard by falling prices for their produce and unpredictable weather, with thousands killing themselves in recent years.

AFP

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Data of 14,200 people with HIV leaked online by American fraudster:MOH

China regions losing 'momentum' in pollution fight -minister

EU’s Vestager opposes renewed Siemens, Alstom deal

Ex-Starbucks CEO aims to oust Trump in 2020

Boris Johnson tells UK's May: Ditch the Irish backstop and get support

Editor's Choice

BP_OCBC_280119_2.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC eyeing forex fray for overseas travel spending

BP_NYSE_280119_3.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Stocks

Cloudy outlook for US stocks in 2019, mixed messages everywhere

BT_20190128_JNBREXIT28_3679873.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Government & Economy

EU's tough stance reinforces views of some Brexiteers

Most Read

1 Singapore's factory output ends on a weak note
2 Singapore private property market set to face demand tests in 2019
3 Singapore to tighten audit, valuation rules
4 Hot stock: Y Ventures down 21% on accounting errors for H1 2018 earnings
5 OCBC eyeing forex fray for overseas travel spending

Must Read

shenton way zaobao.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Budget 2019 expected to support vulnerable PMETs: DBS economist

doc73tyygpk4nnvirmn8x5_doc72kb0yfnbdv1gx53dike.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 28, 2019
Real Estate

Completed condo prices inch up 0.1% in December, first increase since August: NUS index

Jan 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Rex International unit to divest stakes in two Norway assets

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening