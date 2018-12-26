You are here

Home > Government & Economy

India's longest road-rail bridge bolsters defence on China border

Wed, Dec 26, 2018 - 6:17 AM

07248330.jpg
India on Tuesday opened its longest rail-road bridge in a poor northeastern state as part of efforts to boost defences on its sensitive border with China.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[BOGIBEEL, India] India on Tuesday opened its longest rail-road bridge in a poor northeastern state as part of efforts to boost defences on its sensitive border with China.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi drove an inaugural cavalcade along the 4.9km long Bogibeel bridge over the Brahmaputra river to inaugurate the project in Assam state which has taken nearly two decades and US$800 million to complete.

The bridge, near the city of Dibrugarh, will enable the military to speed up the dispatch of forces to neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh, which borders China.

With the opening of the bridge, the rail journey from Dibrugarh to the Arunachal Pradesh capital Itanagar has been cut by 750km.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

India lost territory in Arunachal Pradesh in a 1962 war with China.

The bridge has been designed to bear the weight of India's heaviest 60 tonne battle tanks and so that fighter jets can land on it.

India opened its longest bridge, the 9.1km Dhola-Sadiya bridge, in 2017 to connect Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, also to boost tactical defences.

Construction of the Bogibeel bridge was agreed by the government as part of a 1985 agreement to end years of deadly agitation by Assamese nationalist groups.

AFP

Editor's Choice

Dec 25, 2018
Real Estate

Private rental market may be held up by en bloc sellers, lower supply

BT-santa-letter-web.jpg
Dec 25, 2018
Life & Culture

A letter from the CEO of Santa Claus Holdings to his employees

china-city-aad7a8ca-03cb-11e9-b5df-5d3874f1ac36.jpg
Dec 25, 2018
Government & Economy

China growth to slow, economy to remain strained

Most Read

1 Singapore shares end higher on Monday
2 Ailing firms find new lease of life in real estate
3 Private rental market may be held up by en bloc sellers, lower supply
4 Singapore goes underground to boost land use
5 Stocks to watch: CNMC Goldmine, Cromwell E-Reit, Boustead Projects, First Reit

Must Read

Dec 25, 2018
Real Estate

Private rental market may be held up by en bloc sellers, lower supply

china-city-aad7a8ca-03cb-11e9-b5df-5d3874f1ac36.jpg
Dec 25, 2018
Government & Economy

China growth to slow, economy to remain strained

BT_20181225_UNDER25_3651718.jpg
Dec 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore goes underground to boost land use

BT_20181225_SHUT256K6H_3651720.jpg
Dec 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Top Trump aide says government shutdown may go into New Year when new Congress convenes

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening