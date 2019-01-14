You are here

Home > Government & Economy

India's softer wholesale inflation opens door to monetary easing

Mon, Jan 14, 2019 - 4:56 PM

[NEW DELHI] India's wholesale inflation eased to an eight-month low in December, strengthening views among some economists the central bank could ease its monetary policy stance next month as the country faces a slowdown in manufacturing.

Annual wholesale price inflation edged down to 3.80 percent last month, as food prices hardly rose and fuel cost increases almost halved, government data showed on Monday. The outcome was lower than a provisional 4.64 percent rise in November and below a 4.42 percent increase forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee, which mainly monitors retail inflation data and kept interest rates unchanged at a meeting last month, will have leeway to soften its monetary stance at its Feb. 7 meeting, economists say.

"With wholesale and retail inflation easing, we expect the RBI to soften its monetary policy stance at its next meeting," said Devindra Kumar Pant, chief economist, India Ratings and Research, the Indian arm of Fitch Ratings.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Retail inflation data will be released later on Monday and economists have projected prices may have eased to its lowest since June 2017.

Annual growth in India's industrial output in November slumped to 0.5 percent from an upwardly revised 8.4 percent in October, on a slowdown in auto and garment manufacturing. The economic weakness is a problem for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has already been struggling to meet ambitious job creation targets, ahead of an election, which has to be held by May.

India's total passenger vehicle sales for December fell 0.43 percent to 238,692 units from a year earlier, data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) showed.

Wholesale food prices in December remained almost flat, up 0.07 percent from a year earlier compared with a 1.96 percent fall a month earlier. The figures indicate that rural incomes remain under pressure while consumers are benefitting from easing inflation.

Anger among farmers contributed to the defeat of Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party in three key state elections late last year.

"A deflationary trend in many food items for the last few months only shows that farmers' incomes are not rising," said Pant.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

May will set out EU's sssurances to Parliament: Brexit update

Thailand to make it rain as pollution chokes Bangkok

Stiffer anti-money laundering rules for Singapore jewellers ahead

China's exports shrink most in 2 years in December, raising risks for global economy

Most Americans don’t think their finances will improve in 2019

Singapore, Malaysia ministers have 'productive', 'candid' talks after postponed annual meet

Editor's Choice

BT_20190114_MRCES146R0Q_3666909.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Technology

Singapore-backed technology firms make waves at CES

BT_20190114_KRASCENT149C41_3667091.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Real Estate

Shopee fully leases 5 Science Park Drive

BP_SGcbd_140119_5.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Government & Economy

SME business sentiment slides for third straight quarter

Most Read

1 Workforce Singapore making progress in helping workers displaced by economic restructuring: PM
2 Olivia Lum should give up role as Hyflux chair during restructuring, says Sias chief
3 Impossible Burgers coming to Singapore in first half of 2019
4 The property merry-go-round: anomalies in the market
5  CapitaLand to buy Temasek unit Ascendas-Singbridge in S$11b deal, creating Asian giant

Must Read

Photo 1 - Raffles City Chongqing, China.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

 CapitaLand to buy Temasek unit Ascendas-Singbridge in S$11b deal, creating Asian giant

Jan 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Creative says will enter OEM market after good response

Monetary Authority of Singapore_0.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS to boost Singapore's standing as enterprise financing hub with S$75m grant

Jan 14, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Creative Technology, Keppel Corp, Best World, ICP

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening