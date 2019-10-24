Indonesia Cabinet includes Jokowi's rival, Gojek founder

Jakarta

INDONESIAN President Joko Widodo unveiled his Cabinet for a second term on Wednesday, retaining former World Bank executive Sri Mulyani Indrawati as finance minister and tapping the leader of the opposition as he seeks to push through reforms.

The co-founder of ride sharing and payments firm Gojek as well as a former chairman of Italian football club Inter Milan were also named to the Cabinet, confirming earlier reports.

The make-up of the Cabinet was being closely watched to see how many technocrats - who are more likely to fall in with Mr Widodo's plans for boosting growth and investment - were included.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

In the end, around half of his Cabinet of 34 ministers were technocrats, or people with technical knowledge in their field, with the others better known for ties to political parties.

"First don't be corrupt, create a clean system. Second, no separate ministerial vision and mission - only the presidential vision and mission," Mr Widodo said while seated on the steps of the palace flanked by his ministers.

Indonesia last month saw the biggest student demonstrations in decades opposing new bills that critics said undermine the fight against corruption and threaten basic rights.

In a Cabinet pick that has been criticised by activists, Mr Widodo named his chief rival, Prabowo Subianto, as defence minister.

The former general who used to head the country's special forces has been accused by human rights activists of abuses against civilians. His Cabinet inclusion is controversial for many supporters of Mr Widodo as well.

But bringing in Mr Prabowo - Mr Widodo's sole challenger in April's bitterly fought poll - could make it easier for the government to push through legislation. With the inclusion of Mr Prabowo's Gerindra party, the government support in parliament increases to 74 per cent.

After his swearing in, a relaxed-looking Mr Prabowo said that he would immediately head to his ministry. "I will learn the latest situation, and then we will begin work," he told reporters.

Mr Widodo picked former industry minister and Golkar party chairman Airlangga Hartarto to head his economic team, while confirming the reappointment of Ms Indrawati, an economist, as finance minister, who has now served in various administrations.

The administration would work to revise 74 existing laws hampering investment using "omnibus laws", Mr Widodo said, referring to laws that group diverse and unrelated issues.

Luhut Pandjaitan, who was retained as coordinating minister for maritime affairs which also oversees natural resources sector and investment, said that Mr Widodo had ordered drafts of "omnibus laws" to be completed this year. REUTERS