You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Indonesia central bank makes first rate cut in almost 2 years

Thu, Jul 18, 2019 - 4:01 PM

file769mgmyfgaf9le7c4ei.jpg
Indonesia's central bank on Thursday cut its benchmark interest rate for the first time since September 2017, ahead of an anticipated Federal Reserve cut late this month, as it tries to help lift economic growth.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's central bank on Thursday cut its benchmark interest rate for the first time since September 2017, ahead of an anticipated Federal Reserve cut late this month, as it tries to help lift economic growth.

Bank Indonesia (BI) trimmed the 7-day reverse repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.75 per cent, as predicted by 23 of 33 economists in a Reuters poll.

BI's two other main rates, for overnight deposit and lending facilities, were lowered by the same amount to 5.00% and 6.50 per cent, respectively.

Analysts in the poll predicted the cut would be the first in an easing cycle that would unwind some of 2018's six rate hikes, which totalled 175 bps and were made to defend the rupiah amid capital outflows

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Australia jobless rate stuck at 5.2%, signals more work for its central bank

Canada is EU's 'closest transatlantic partner': EC chief

Japan exports extend slide to 7th month as global slowdown tightens grip

Japan may take South Korea wartime labour dispute to International Court of Justice

Bank of Korea surprises with rate cut as Japan trade row adds to risks

Microsoft data shows hackers still targeting US elections

Editor's Choice

nz_cbd_180733.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

STI stocks expected to hand out 7.9% more in dividends for 2019

nz_ NODX_180725.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Tokyo-Seoul dispute will add to S'pore exporters' woes

nz_ SGX_180726.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

The future's bright for SGX's rubber derivatives

Most Read

1 Singapore Shopping Centre on en bloc market with S$255m reserve price
2 Prudential sues former top agency manager for up to S$2.5b over alleged poaching of 244 agents
3 New tripartite initiative to help Singapore firms hire persons with disabilities
4 Prudential Singapore sues former top manager for up to S$2.5b
5 Hyflux says S$535m rescue deal is Utico's valuation; deal still on the table

Must Read

prudential peter tan.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Defence lawyers question estimated losses from departure of Prudential agents

Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

SembMarine shares jump 7.9% on heavy volume, sparking SGX query

yves bouvier.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore 'Fort Knox' said to be up for sale as Swiss owner fights Russian tycoon

Jul 18, 2019
Garage

Ho Chi Minh City joins Singapore's network of innovation hubs

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly