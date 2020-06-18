You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Indonesia central bank makes year's 3rd rate cut, trims GDP outlook

Thu, Jun 18, 2020 - 4:50 PM

ym-bi-180620.jpg
Indonesia's central bank on Thursday delivered its third cut to the benchmark rate this year, stepping up support for South-east Asia's largest economy as it struggles to avoid a recession amid the broadening fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's central bank on Thursday delivered its third cut to the benchmark rate this year, stepping up support for South-east Asia's largest economy as it struggles to avoid a recession amid the broadening fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bank Indonesia (BI) cut the seven-day reverse repurchase rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.25 per cent, the lowest since 2018, as predicted by the majority of economists in a Reuters poll. The move came a day after the finance minister warned of recession risks, with gross domestic product (GDP) expected to shrink by 3.1 per cent in the second quarter - the first contraction since 1999 - and possibly contract again in the following three months.

Governor Perry Warjiyo pledged to keep all of BI's instruments "accommodative" and said there was room for further monetary easing, while trimming BI's outlook for 2020 GDP growth to 0.9-1.9 per cent from 2.3 per cent.

"We say there is room for further rate cuts. The timing would depend on global conditions and ensuring the stability of the rupiah is maintained," Mr Warjiyo told a virtual briefing, adding that growth would bottom in the second quarter and then recover.

The rupiah strengthened a touch to trade below the 14,000 to the dollar level, while the main stock index pared falls to trade down 0.2 per cent after the announcement.

SEE ALSO

Brazil cuts interest rate to new low amid virus rout

Mr Warjiyo said the currency was undervalued and could strengthen for the remainder of the year.

In total, BI has trimmed its key rate by 75 bps so far this year to stimulate economic activity, on top of four reductions amounting to 100 bps in 2019. Wisnu Wardana, an economist at Bank Danamon Indonesia, said while BI had cut the growth outlook, policymakers were noting easing concerns over the pandemic and financial market turmoil. "We still project another 25 bps cut in policy rates this year," he said.

The government has budgeted nearly US$50 billion to support the pandemic-hit economy, but had only doled out a small amount. The country has recorded more than 41,000 coronavirus cases, the highest number in South-east Asia, with 2,276 deaths as of Wednesday.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Germany wants to bolster EU shaken by pandemic: Merkel

MPS to prioritise crew change for Singapore-registered ships; ease pleasure craft restrictions

Temasek, CapitaLand, NTWU to pilot table separators in some food courts, canteens

Beijing residents rush to coronavirus test clinics as emergency rules expand

257 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 4 in the community

India to spend US$6.6b for jobs in villages

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 18, 2020 05:26 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Thursday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 21.41...

Jun 18, 2020 05:22 PM
Banking & Finance

OCBC branches to fully reopen over next two weeks

OCBC Bank will reopen all branches over the next two weeks, as Singapore continues to ease Covid-19-related...

Jun 18, 2020 05:15 PM
Government & Economy

Germany wants to bolster EU shaken by pandemic: Merkel

[BERLIN] The coronavirus pandemic has exposed the weakness of the European Union (EU) and Germany will use its...

Jun 18, 2020 04:51 PM
Transport

MPS to prioritise crew change for Singapore-registered ships; ease pleasure craft restrictions

MARITIME and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) on Thursday said it will accord priority to Singapore-registered...

Jun 18, 2020 04:39 PM
Consumer

Hong Kong Disneyland reopens to masked guests in scorching heat

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong Disneyland reopened on Thursday under health restrictions to check the spread of infections in...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.