You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Indonesia central bank to intervene if rupiah becomes too strong: governor

Mon, Jan 27, 2020 - 2:29 PM

file782jnwz4ns4180wv3ht4.jpg
"So far, the rupiah's appreciation has a positive impact on the economy," Perry Warjiyo told a hearing of parliament's financial commission.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's central bank will stand ready to intervene in the currency market should the rupiah currency become too strong, although its current level is still fine, the bank's governor told lawmakers on Monday.

"So far, the rupiah's appreciation has a positive impact on the economy," Perry Warjiyo told a hearing of parliament's financial commission.

"If, later on, it strengthens too far and it affects the economy negatively, we will not hesitate to guide it towards its fundamentals, using market mechanism."

The rupiah has rallied in recent weeks and closed last week at its strongest in almost two years, at 13,565 to the dollar. On Monday, it weakened slightly, to stand at 13,605 by 6.12am GMT.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

US labour market may have peaked: survey

Trump to unveil Middle East peace plan to Israeli leaders this week

Wuhan virus: Singapore expands travel advisory, expects economic impact

Japan to arrange charter flight for Japanese in Wuhan as early as Tuesday: media

Chinese Premier Li visits Wuhan, epicentre of virus outbreak

Mongolia shuts universities, border crossings to halt virus spread

BREAKING

Jan 27, 2020 02:21 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei closes down more than 2% on China virus fears

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index dropped more than 2 per cent Monday on concerns over the potential impact of...

Jan 27, 2020 01:58 PM
Life & Culture

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 to power Olympic torch with hydrogen for first time

[TOKYO] Hydrogen will be used for the first time to power the Olympic torch during its journey through Japan,...

Jan 27, 2020 01:44 PM
Government & Economy

US labour market may have peaked: survey

[WASHINGTON] There is an even balance in the share of US businesses reporting decreases and increases in employment...

Jan 27, 2020 01:19 PM
Life & Culture

Firms in China extend holidays, ask staff to work from home as virus spreads

[SHANGHAI] Big businesses across China are temporarily shutting stores or advising staff to work from home, to guard...

Jan 27, 2020 01:11 PM
Government & Economy

Trump to unveil Middle East peace plan to Israeli leaders this week

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump is expected to disclose details of his long-delayed Middle East peace...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly