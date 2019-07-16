You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Indonesia drafting rules to apply VAT on online products and services

Tue, Jul 16, 2019 - 3:45 PM

[JAKARTA] Indonesia is drafting new rules to impose value added tax to online products and services provided by offshore companies, as authorities target a bigger slice of revenue from the country's fast-growing digital market, a top tax official told Reuters.

Indonesia is the world's fourth most populous country with 260 million people and, according to a joint study by Google and Temasek Holdings, the value of its internet economy reached US$27 billion last year and is poised to grow to US$100 billion by 2025.

John Hutagaol, a tax department official, said while a global debate continued on how best to tax corporate income in this area it was generally accepted that VAT, or in some cases sales tax, could be placed on digital goods and services.

"It's the low hanging fruit and can be applied as per every country's rules," said Mr Hutagaol, who heads the international department at the tax office.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

However, to charge VAT, Indonesia would need new "implementation rules to decide on the mechanism, because the current rules only apply to conventional transactions, while digital ones are not limited by space and time," he said.

Southeast Asia's largest economy currently levies 10 per cent VAT on all goods and services, but any business whose turnover is below a threshold of 4.8 billion rupiah (S$468,000) is exempted.

The new VAT rules would be imposed on e-commerce, content providers, startups and other internet-based economic activies, Mr Hutagaol said, adding authorities were looking to learn from the experience of Japan and Australia in applying such digital taxes.

He declined to say how long it might take to draft and bring in the new rules.

Indonesians are avid users of social media like Facebook , Instagram and Twitter, while the popularity of streaming services like Spotify and Netflix are growing.

In 2016, Indonesia investigated Alphabet Inc's Google for alleged tax evasion, including missing VAT payments on advertising revenue, but authorities eventually reached an undisclosed settlement. 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Singapore Auditor-General flags lapses in procurement, contracts, IT controls in public sector

'Misogynist' Duterte slammed over Philippines anti-harassment law

Indonesian president warns of long dry season, potential forest fires

IMF cuts forecast for Singapore's 2019 economic growth to 2%

Latest returned 1MDB loot includes ‘King Kong’ poster, Basquiat

China's H1 fixed-asset investment projects rise 81% y-o-y to 472b yuan

Editor's Choice

BP_sgx _150719_133.jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX looking to curb big price swings during auction windows

BP_boris collardi _150719_134.jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Pictet bets on Asia expansion; aims to double team of bankers

file75zxq14zlw51gchcj9sy.jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sentosa Cove in need of a boost in profile

Most Read

1 Hong Kong turmoil has millionaires eyeing other wealth havens like Singapore
2 E-wallet operators set sights on digital banking space
3 1 in 3 Singaporeans do not invest, most financially unprepared for retirement: OCBC survey
4 GuocoLand mounts drive to be leader in urban rejuvenation
5 Von der Leyen's bid for EU top job hangs in the balance

Must Read

file7523wqahzc21jnzw5b2z (1).jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Prudential sues former top agency manager for up to S$2.5b over alleged poaching of 244 agents

Jul 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Auditor-General flags lapses in procurement, contracts, IT controls in public sector

80 Belmont Rd - 2.jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Real Estate

Belmont Road GCB to be auctioned in mortgagee sale with S$42m guide price

BP_cbd_250319_2_0.jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore financial sector oversight 'among the best globally': IMF

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly