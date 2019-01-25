You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Indonesia floods, landslides death toll climbs to 59

Fri, Jan 25, 2019 - 11:58 AM

SL_IDN_250119_70.jpg
Indonesian rescuers evacuate residents from their homes in Makassar on Jan 24, 2019, as heavy rain and strong winds pounded the southern part of Sulawesi island.
PHOTO: AFP

[MAKASSAR] Floods and landslides in Indonesia have now killed at least 59 people, the government said Friday, after heavy rain pounded Sulawesi island and forced thousands to flee their homes.

"I've never seen something this bad - this is the worst," Syamsibar, head of South Sulawesi disaster mitigation agency, told AFP, adding that 25 people were still missing.

Lashed by the heavy rain, rivers swelled and burst their banks, inundating dozens of communities in 11 districts of southern Sulawesi. Parts of the provincial capital Makassar have also been affected.

Gowa district suffered the heaviest casualties, with 44 people found dead, said Syamsibar, who like many Indonesians goes by one name.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Some 3,400 people have been evacuated from their homes and given refuge in schools, mosques and tents.

Rescuers and residents waded through streets filled with waist-deep water, some carrying their possessions above their heads.

"I couldn't save all my belongings, my house was swept away," Makassar resident Ayu Fiskarina told AFP.

Authorities say floodwaters are receding but the impact of the disaster has ranged far and wide, damaging houses, government buildings, schools and bridges.

The death toll stood at 30 on Thursday evening.

Landslides and floods are common in Indonesia, especially during the monsoon season between October and April, when rains lash the vast Southeast Asian archipelago.

In October, flash floods and landslides killed at least 22 people in several districts across Sumatra island.

AFP

Government & Economy

US to begin blocking asylum-seekers from entering over Mexican border

US warships pass through Taiwan Strait amid China tensions

IMDA launches cybersecurity roadmap for telecoms industry 

Senator Warren proposes ‘ultra-millionaire tax’ of as much as 3%

Malaysia police seek 1MDB documents from Goldman's lawyer

Canada's envoy to China 'misspoke' on Huawei CFO case

Editor's Choice

SL_sgx _240119_50.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Q4 numbers fail to lift hopes; muted outlook for local firms

Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Brief US$41b dive in JMH yields S$12m paper gain for buyer

SL_mas _250119_1.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

MAS halts ICO over public LinkedIn advertisement

Most Read

1 Neuron Mobility unveils e-scooter built in-house; eyes Series A funding
2 StanChart makes its first Singapore trade finance deal using blockchain
3 Malaysian finance firm eyes Singapore moneylending sector
4 Davinder Singh to leave Drew & Napier and set up own practice
5 DBS pilots QR red packets for Chinese New Year

Must Read

SL_PH_250119_61.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore private home prices slip 0.1% in Q4 2018, up 7.9% for full year: URA

SL_sgx _240119_50.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Q4 numbers fail to lift hopes; muted outlook for local firms

SL_imda_250119_64.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Government & Economy

IMDA launches cybersecurity roadmap for telecoms industry 

SL_olam_250119_58.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Olam, SGX, Keppel Corp, Keppel-KBS US Reit, Ascendas India Trust, FLT

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening