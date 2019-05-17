You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Indonesia has a US$564b plan to rebuild country

Fri, May 17, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Jakarta

INDONESIA is drafting ambitious plans for over US$564 billion in building projects, from constructing 25 airports to new power plants, as the government seeks to stoke growth in South-east Asia's largest economy, according to the country's planning minister.

The sweeping proposal calls for a record 5,957 trillion rupiah (S$564 billion) in investments from 2020 to 2024, Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro said in an interview this week.

As much as 40 per cent of the total will be funded directly by the government, 25 per cent through state-owned enterprises and the rest through the private sector, he said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

About 60 per cent of the spending will go towards transportation-related infrastructure, according to a draft of the plan seen by Bloomberg and verified by the ministry.

Such spending would build on President Joko Widodo's strategy of using infrastructure as a key plank to boost economic growth and spread wealth beyond the main island-powerhouse of Java, where the capital is located.

Building critical ports and facilities are particularly complicated and costly in Indonesia because the country is dispersed across 17,000 islands through an area spanning the distance between New York and London.

"The only way for Indonesia to have higher economic growth is connectivity," Mr Brodjonegoro said in Jakarta.

"We are planning to establish the equivalent of a highway for the skies by building airstrips or smaller airports for connectivity" in remote areas such as the Papua region, he said.

Despite the potential benefits, massive projects have been challenging for the government to finance in recent years, partly due to low tax compliance in Indonesia and weak commodity prices that have strained the state budget.

Several projects have been shelved or delayed, even as bodies including the World Bank have warned of a massive infrastructure gap limiting economic growth.

Indonesia's economy has been expanding at about 5 per cent a year. While the government is aiming for growth of 5.3 per cent to 5.6 per cent next year, that is still short of the 7 per cent the president had targeted before his first term began.

The president, popularly known as Jokowi, is expected to be confirmed for a second term when official results of the April 17 election are announced next week.

The ministry is preparing final documents on the investment plan to present to the president for approval, a ministry spokesman said. BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Singapore firms scramble to mitigate trade war fallout as orders dive

Singapore to spend 'billions' on upgrading air traffic control hardware and training, says Khaw

China blasts US blacklisting of Huawei as trade tensions rise

Former Australian PM Bob Hawke, 89, dies

US is prima facie losing the trade war

Can the three musketeers - finance, technology, and trust - click?

Editor's Choice

BT_20190516_YOCDL16ZHENGZHO_3783066.jpg
May 16, 2019
Real Estate

CDL latest to seize new opportunities in China

BP_Singtel_160519_2.jpg
May 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel full-year profit hits 16-year low; CEO says too early to talk about 5G capex

BP_Neil McGregor_160519_6.jpg
May 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp Industries stands to benefit from US-China trade row: CEO

Most Read

1 Singtel not in position to speculate on capex for 5G in Singapore, says CEO
2 Two Singaporean teen golfers earn US trip
3 S$20m funding sought for honestbee; no update on strategy tweak
4 Singapore urges US to accept China's rise, spare other nations
5 Sembcorp keen on Hyflux’s Tuaspring power plant, at the right price

Must Read

file74qumnhwhds1hckqsbv2.jpg
May 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

SIA Q4 net profit drops 28% on weaker operating performance, higher costs

doc75dfvl4zgu0uqeum5va_doc6ubx6kwvspuk6w1g2o6.jpg
May 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Chua Kee Lock_160519_99.jpg
May 16, 2019
Garage

Temasek’s Vertex raises US$230m for fourth South-east Asia fund

BP_Citi_160519_88.jpg
May 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Citi to roll out consumer e-payments business in 20 markets including Asia by Q1 2020

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening