You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Indonesia has returned yacht linked to 1MDB scandal: Mahathir

Tue, Aug 07, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180807_YACHT_3524020.jpg
The Cayman Islands-registered Equanimity, believed to be worth some US$250 million, was seized in February off Bali.
PHOTO: AFP

Kuala Lumpur

INDONESIA has returned to Malaysia a luxury yacht linked to the multi-billion-dollar 1MDB financial scandal, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Monday, a move seen as bolstering a corruption probe involving ex-leader Najib Razak.

The Cayman Islands-registered Equanimity, believed to be worth some US$250 million and belonged to a fugitive Malaysian financier with links to Mr Najib, was seized in February off the Indonesian tourist island of Bali.

Indonesian authorities detained the super-yacht following a request by the US Department of Justice, which is investigating alleged massive misappropriation involving the 1MDB state fund.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We are happy since the Equanimity yacht has been handed over to us by Indonesia," Dr Mahathir, who is on a visit to Japan, said in a Facebook post.

A spokesman for the prime minister's office said the yacht would arrive in Port Klang, west of the capital Kuala Lumpur, within the next 48 hours.

Dr Mahathir also thanked Indonesian President Joko Widodo for his cooperation.

Ties between Malaysia and Indonesia are close with Dr Mahathir visiting Jakarta in June, his first official tour of the region after a stunning election victory in May over Mr Najib.

A total of US$4.5 billion was allegedly misappropriated by top-level 1MDB officials and their associates, according to civil lawsuits filed by the US justice department.

The suits allege that US$1.7 billion worth of assets were allegedly bought with the stolen funds, which US officials are seeking to recover.

Those assets include the 90-metre super-yacht owned by Low Taek Jho - popularly known as Jho Low - a close Najib associate and former unofficial adviser to 1MDB.

Mr Low, a flamboyant playboy known for partying with Hollywood A-listers, was believed to have been sailing around Asia on the yacht before it was seized.

Mr Najib, who set up 1MDB in 2009 and served as chairman of its advisory board, was charged in Malaysia in July with corruption offences linked to the scandal. He denied all four charges and is currently out on bail.

Dr Mahathir has vowed to recover the stolen loot. The country's anti-corruption authorities have issued an arrest warrant for Jho Low.

Legal experts said the return of the yacht would bolster the case against Mr Najib and other people linked to the scandal and could be used to prosecute Jho Low after the fugitive is caught.

"Of course it will help the prosecutors. It is part of the evidence of the crime committed. It is certainty a positive development in the investigations," said N Surendran, adviser to a group called Lawyers for Liberty. AFP

Government & Economy

Nine-year cap on independent directors to kick in from 2022

Corporate governance: More bouquets, but also more brickbats

Singapore economy and exports expected to grow with CPTPP trade deal: Chan

SingHealth attack was by APT group typically linked to foreign governments: Iswaran

Changes to Stamp Duties Act

Govt, industry, educational bodies 'have role in innovation'

Editor's Choice

BP_SGD_060818_1.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGD bond issues jump 147% in July, but YTD figure still weak

BT_20180806_JAESG61UHV_3522758.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore firms urged to see innovation, going global as a single process

BT_20180806_KOPI6_3522836.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Tapping buoyant water industry prospects

Most Read

1 ‘Too little too late’: bankruptcy booms among older Americans
2 The Tre Ver sells over 140 of 200 units in first 3 hours of launch
3 Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, Raffles Medical, Manulife US Reit, Sasseur Reit
4 SGD bond issues jump 147% in July, but YTD figure still weak
5 OCBC's profit climbs 16% for Q2 to S$1.21b, beating estimates
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180720_ABSGX20_3506496.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX amends listing rules after MAS accepts corporate governance council’s recommendations

SGX.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel, CapitaLand Mall Trust top corporate governance rankings again

Aug 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC's profit climbs 16% for Q2 to S$1.21b, beating estimates

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening