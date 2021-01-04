You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Indonesia inflation picks up further in Dec, but stays below central bank target

Mon, Jan 04, 2021 - 12:18 PM

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's annual inflation rate accelerated for a fourth straight month in December, but remained below the central bank's target range, data from the country's statistics bureau showed on Monday.

December's consumer price index rose 1.68 per cent year-on-year, compared with a 1.61 per cent rate expected in a Reuters poll. Bank Indonesia's target range for 2020 and 2021 is 2-4 per cent.

On a monthly basis, prices increased 0.45 per cent.

The core inflation rate, which excludes volatile food and government-controlled prices, in December was 1.6 per cent, below the poll's 1.7 per cent forecast.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

UK's Brexit plans to be tested as festive period ends

Japan PM says to consider state of emergency for Tokyo area

Japan snaps 19-month decline in factory activity in Dec: PMI

Singapore GDP shrinks 5.8% in 2020; contraction slowed in Q4

US may cut some Moderna vaccine doses in half to speed rollout: official

Trump heard on tape urging state official to 'find' votes for him

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 4, 2021 12:08 PM
Energy & Commodities

Petronas raises December Malaysian crude official selling price to US$50.66 a barrel

[SINGAPORE] The official selling price of a basket of December-loading Malaysian crude oil grades has been set at US...

Jan 4, 2021 12:03 PM
Stocks

Asia: Hopes for recovery help markets start new year with a pop

[HONG KONG] Optimism about the economic outlook in 2021 helped Asian investors kick off the new year Monday on a...

Jan 4, 2021 11:57 AM
Real Estate

Australia home prices end rocky 2020 on recovery track

[SYDNEY] Australian home prices climbed for a third straight month in December as 2020 ended on a strong note across...

Jan 4, 2021 11:53 AM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB expects Singapore banks to benefit from pick-up in credit growth this year

CGS-CIMB has reiterated its "overweight" call on Singapore's banking sector in anticipation of a pickup in business...

Jan 4, 2021 11:25 AM
Consumer

Carl Icahn sells over half his Herbalife stake for US$600m: WSJ

[BENGALURU] Carl Icahn has sold more than half his stake in Herbalife Nutrition for US$600 million and is planning...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Japan PM says to consider state of emergency for Tokyo area

Third CDL director resigns over Sincere investment

Stocks to watch: CDL, Keppel, StarHub, Metro, ABR, LHN, Sunpower

10 stocks to watch in 2021

Tough 2021 for residential landlords as rent budgets, foreign workforce shrink

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for