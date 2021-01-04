Indonesia inflation picks up further in Dec, but stays below central bank target

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's annual inflation rate accelerated for a fourth straight month in December, but remained below the central bank's target range, data from the country's statistics bureau showed on Monday.

December's consumer price index rose 1.68 per cent year-on-year, compared with a 1.61 per cent rate expected in a Reuters poll. Bank Indonesia's target range for 2020 and 2021 is 2-4 per cent.

On a monthly basis, prices increased 0.45 per cent.

The core inflation rate, which excludes volatile food and government-controlled prices, in December was 1.6 per cent, below the poll's 1.7 per cent forecast.

REUTERS