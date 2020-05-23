You are here

Indonesia investigates data breach on 2.3 million voters

Sat, May 23, 2020 - 6:58 AM

Indonesia is probing how 2.3 million voters' personal information was leaked online, the election commission said on Friday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The data breach, which included names, home addresses and national identification numbers, appeared to be from the 2014 election voter list, according to the General Election Commission.

Agency commissioner Viryan Azis said an investigation had been launched into the source of the leak earlier this week.

"We're trying to find the truth about these claims since the data source is clearly not the election commission," he said.

Mr Azis denied the information were scooped from the commission's servers.

He said the details had previously been shared with political parties under election regulations in the world's third-biggest democracy.

Earlier this month, Indonesian e-commerce site Tokopedia said it was probing the alleged data leak of some 91 million user accounts.

AFP

