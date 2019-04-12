You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Indonesia issues tsunami warning after magnitude 6.8 quake off Sulawesi

Fri, Apr 12, 2019 - 9:17 PM

[JAKARTA] Indonesia issued a tsunami warning on Friday, urging people to evacuate to higher ground after an earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck off the coast of its island of Sulawesi.

Indonesia suffered its highest death toll in natural disasters in more than a decade last year, following two major tsunamis and several earthquakes, with more than 3,000 killed in Palu, also in Central Sulawesi, the site of Friday's earthquake.

"It is clear that the quake has tsunami potential," said geophysics agency spokesman Taufan Maulana. Residents are advised to evacuate as soon possible."

The agency is monitoring for high waves as the quake had the potential to trigger a tsunami, it added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The first wave may not be the biggest," it said in a statement.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties from the quake, which hit 280 km south of the province of Gorontalo at a depth of 43 km, the agency added.

The quake was "strong and long lasting," Gina Saerang, a resident of Manado, the capital of North Sulawesi province, several hundred kilometers from the epicenter, said on social media. 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Indian election parties hit by TV and funding clampdown

Indonesia president leads in polls, as ballot tampering accusations probed

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

China exports rebound to 5-month high but imports fall more than expected

Singapore retail sales sink 10% in February after earlier Chinese New Year

MPA pumps in S$650,000 for startups to develop innovative maritime solutions

Editor's Choice

BT_20190412_ABCHIP11_3751900.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Chip sector on the mend? Economists hold mixed views

BT_20190412_SPCAROUSELL12_3751887.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Garage

Carousell eyes Hong Kong, Philippines for revenue growth

BP_SGestate_120419_3.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Real estate among top gainers YTD but further rally unlikely

Most Read

1 MAS bans ex-HSBC senior VP for 20 years; two others get 10 and 12 year bans
2 Are developer debt fears overblown?
3 Can the Hyflux restructuring be resurrected?
4 CapLand to build on S$11b ASB deal in Singapore, China, India, Vietnam
5 Investment banks, asset managers shedding jobs

Must Read

BP_gdp_120419_18.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Weak manufacturing drags Singapore economy to 1.3% growth in Q1, slowest since 2009

doc74vzk02xnv7a8xnx893_doc74j06td6fyt16old49si.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_120419_20.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS maintains monetary policy as expected, downgrades core inflation forecast

Apr 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales sink 10% in February after earlier Chinese New Year

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening