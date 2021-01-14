You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Indonesia may allow private sector to buy and distribute vaccines

Thu, Jan 14, 2021 - 9:04 PM

file7e2bi1k9et2g71a2msb.jpg
Indonesia may allow companies to procure their own Covid-19 vaccines, the country's health minister said on Thursday, as an influential business chamber called for members to be able to inoculate staff or sell vaccines to the public.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[JAKARTA] Indonesia may allow companies to procure their own Covid-19 vaccines, the country's health minister said on Thursday, as an influential business chamber called for members to be able to inoculate staff or sell vaccines to the public.

The Southeast Asian country launched a mass immunisation campaign targeting more than 180 million people this week to help tackle one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in Asia.

Medical and security personnel are first in line for the vaccine, but Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin told parliament companies may be allowed to procure and vaccinate their staff and thereby reduce the burden on the state.

"It shouldn't start now, but later after the government has provided mandatory vaccines for health and public workers," he said, noting no final decision had been made and that authorities wanted to avoid being seen as prioritising the rich.

Indonesia currently buys and distributes vaccines for free at an estimated cost of about US$5.3 billion.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The head of Indonesia's business chamber told Reuters it had requested that some companies be allowed to import approved vaccines or buy government supplies to immunise staff or for sale.

"It's like going to the Disneyland ... if you want to go faster, there's a priority pass, but you must pay more," Rosan Roeslani said, adding businesses had already established links with vaccine producers such as Russia's Sputnik V as well as others approved by the World Health Organization.

He denied it was a privilege for the rich since the cost per injection could be below the current price for a private Covid-19 swab test.

Jahja Setiaatmadja, chief executive of one of Indonesia's biggest lenders, Bank Central Asia, said if the plan was approved the bank would like to procure vaccines for staff.

Marsha Dyas, a 30-year-old Jakarta resident, also welcomed the idea being able to buy a specific vaccine from a provider.

But Andreas Harsono, Indonesia researcher for Human Rights Watch, warned a "private vaccination programme will create the risk that the poorest and most vulnerable in the outer islands will be trampled in the stampede for vaccines."

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Trump administration shelves planned investment ban on Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu: sources

MAS appoints new deputy managing director

WHO team arrives in Wuhan to probe Covid-19 origins

45 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, 44 imported and one in the community

BOJ sticks to upbeat view on regional Japan despite curbs to combat pandemic

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 14, 2021 09:15 PM
Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang inks deal for 30% stake in new Chinese LNG joint venture

MAINBOARD-LISTED Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) has inked a deal to set up a liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply...

Jan 14, 2021 09:08 PM
Companies & Markets

Lian Beng H1 net profit falls 5.2% to S$17.6m

THE financials of Mainboard-listed property player Lian Beng Group took a hit in the first half-year, as Covid-19...

Jan 14, 2021 09:00 PM
Transport

Norwegian Air to end transatlantic flights, seeks state help

[OSLO] Norwegian Air, which less than a decade ago challenged British Airways and other long-established rivals by...

Jan 14, 2021 08:56 PM
Consumer

ByteDance's chief rival wins HKEX Nod for US$5b IPO

[HONG KONG] Kuaishou Technology, the main rival to ByteDance, has received approval from the Hong Kong stock...

Jan 14, 2021 08:44 PM
Companies & Markets

Borrelli Walsh: 17 interested parties in Hyflux

SUBSCRIBERS

SEVENTEEN parties are interested in the embattled Hyflux and have signed non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) to explore...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Trump administration shelves planned investment ban on Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu: sources

KrisEnergy creditors vote 'yes' on debt restructuring scheme

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

MAS appoints new deputy managing director

Takeover price for Sunningdale Tech at S$1.55 is 'too low': Quarz Capital

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for