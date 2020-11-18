Indonesia minister hopes Q4 GDP to be within -1.6% to +0.6% range

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's chief economic minister said on Wednesday he hoped Southeast Asia's largest economy would continue to recover in the fourth quarter, forecasting gross domestic product would come in within a range of -1.6 per cent to 0.6 per cent on an annual basis.

The economy shrank 5.32 per cent and 3.49 per cent in the second and third quarter, respectively, as the coronavirus pandemic hit domestic consumption, investment and exports.

"If investment rises, we are sure things will get better in the fourth quarter," Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said in a webinar.

REUTERS