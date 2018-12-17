You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Indonesia Nov trade deficit reaches widest since July 2013

Mon, Dec 17, 2018 - 1:14 PM

BP_indotrade_171218_15.jpg
Indonesia posted its widest monthly trade deficit in over five years in November as exports slumped, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[JAKARTA] Indonesia posted its widest monthly trade deficit in over five years in November as exports slumped, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday.

The deficit in November was US$2.05 billion, bigger than October's revised deficit of US$1.77 billion and the biggest trade gap since July 2013, according to Refinitiv data. A Reuters poll had expected a deficit of US$830 million.

Exports fell 3.28 per cent in November from a year earlier, the worst monthly performance since June 2017, to US$14.83 billion. The poll's median was for a 3.95 per cent increase for exports.

The bureau said exports of manufactured goods dropped nearly 7 per cent in November from a year earlier.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

November imports were US$16.88 billion, up 11.68 per cent from a year earlier, topping the poll's 10.5 per cent estimate.

Southeast Asia's largest economy has been struggling to contain imports in recent months. Some measures, including higher tariffs, have been imposed to curb imports, in a bid to reduce the trade gap and support the rupiah.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Deep in the red: Chinese county pays price for vanity-project binge

Police, firemen search for cause of explosion in Japan's Sapporo

Thousands protest 'slave law' in Budapest

MAS to double individual limit on Singapore Savings Bonds, allow purchases via SRS funds

Singapore's November non-oil exports fall 2.6% after October spurt

UK signs air service deal with Switzerland for post-Brexit flights

Editor's Choice

BT_20181217_CCCAPBRIDGE13TURN_3644628.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, CapBridge eye growth-stage companies

BP_SGD_171218_1.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGD bond market may see more retail, infrastructure deals in 2019

BT_20181217_VIBEAN17_3645069.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Bean there, done that

Most Read

1 Hyflux suspends contract for desalination package in Iran
2 Genting to launch world's biggest cruise liners in Singapore from 2020
3 Genting theme park plans 'all in place', slated to open in early 2019
4 Tender for Pasir Ris Central white site draws just three bids
5 Duck & Hippo founder sets another record price for shophouse

Must Read

BT_20181217_CCCAPBRIDGE13TURN_3644628.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, CapBridge eye growth-stage companies

BP_SGtrade_171218_3.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's November non-oil exports fall 2.6% after October spurt

BP_SGD_171218_1.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGD bond market may see more retail, infrastructure deals in 2019

Dec 17, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS to double individual limit on Singapore Savings Bonds, allow purchases via SRS funds

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening