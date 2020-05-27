You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Indonesia orders ramp up of tests in new virus hot spot in Java

Wed, May 27, 2020 - 3:28 PM

[JAKARTA] Indonesia will step up coronavirus testing and isolation of suspected patients in East Java, home to the nation's second-largest city and a major industrial hub that's emerged as a new virus hot spot.

President Joko Widodo ordered troops and police to assist local authorities in...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

533 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 3 Singaporeans and permanent residents

US weighs sanctions on Chinese officials, firms over Hong Kong

Singapore services sector takings fall 1.1% in Q1

New Zealand expects plan for safe travel with Australia in June

Australian regulator urges poorly performing pension funds to find buyers, exit industry

Tokyo governor Koike to run for re-election in July, paper says

BREAKING NEWS

May 27, 2020 03:15 PM
Government & Economy

533 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 3 Singaporeans and permanent residents

[SINGAPORE] A total of 533 new coronavirus cases were preliminarily confirmed on Wednesday, including three...

May 27, 2020 02:49 PM
Consumer

Drugmaker Sanofi to raise over US$11b via sale of Regeneron shares

[PARIS] Sanofi will raise over US$11 billion from the sale of 21.6 million shares in its US partner Regeneron, the...

May 27, 2020 02:49 PM
Stocks

Shanghai Stock Exchange mulls first revamp of benchmark in 30 years

[BEIJING] The Shanghai Stock Exchange is considering the first overhaul of its benchmark index in three decades so...

May 27, 2020 02:47 PM
Garage

AI startup Sentient.io raises Series A round for global expansion

ARTIFICIAL intelligence (AI) startup Sentient.io on Wednesday said it has raised an undisclosed amount in a Series A...

May 27, 2020 02:32 PM
Government & Economy

US weighs sanctions on Chinese officials, firms over Hong Kong

[WASHINGTON] The US is considering a range of sanctions to punish China for its crackdown on Hong Kong, people...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.