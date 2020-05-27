Indonesia orders ramp up of tests in new virus hot spot in Java

Get our introductory offer at only
[JAKARTA] Indonesia will step up coronavirus testing and isolation of suspected patients in East Java, home to the nation's second-largest city and a major industrial hub that's emerged as a new virus hot spot.
President Joko Widodo ordered troops and police to assist local authorities in...
