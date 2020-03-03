You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Indonesia picks island near Singapore to treat virus patients

Tue, Mar 03, 2020 - 4:02 PM

file79548us7dsidmkl7dce.jpg
Indonesia plans to build a hospital to treat people infected by the deadly coronavirus at Galang, an island in Riau province close to Singapore, a senior minister said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[JAKARTA] Indonesia plans to build a hospital to treat people infected by the deadly coronavirus at Galang, an island in Riau province close to Singapore, a senior minister said.

The facility will be constructed with the help of the army and will be run by the health ministry, Public Works and Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono told reporters in Jakarta on Tuesday. The hospital, to be located about an hour away from Batam airport, will be more easily accessible than Sebaru Island near Jakarta, where about 250 evacuees from two cruise ships are currently quarantined, he said.

Indonesia reported its first two cases of coronavirus infections on Monday as the deadly epidemic continued to spread outside of China, the epicenter of the outbreak. The two patients, being treated in a hospital in Jakarta, are stable, said Achmad Yurianto, a government spokesman.

While two other family members of the infected Indonesians tested negative for the virus, authorities are still tracking about 50 members of a dance community that was frequented by one of the patients, Mr Yurianto said. About 180 crew members of World Dream cruise ship, who were evacuated by authorities tested negative for the virus, while 60 of the 69 crew members of Diamond Princess cruise ship were also free from infection, he said.

Indonesia had quarantined 243 people on the island of Natuna after they were evacuated from coronavirus-hit Wuhan and other parts of China. The move was protested by the locals, prompting authorities to say it will scout for an uninhabited island in the archipelago to quarantine and treat infectious disease patients.

SEE ALSO

Covid-19: SilkAir to 'indefinitely suspend' flights to Hiroshima from March 27

Galang was once used as a refugee camp by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to accommodate more than 170,000 people who fled conflict in Southeast Asia, according to the UN agency. The camp was closed in 1996.

 

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Swiss economic growth slows in Q4 as exporters struggle

Slow but steady: China fights to get economy back to work

Pope tests negative for novel coronavirus: Italian newspaper

G7's draft coronavirus statement makes no direct calls for fiscal, monetary support: source

Dutch economic growth to slow on hit from coronavirus

Shanghai says visitors entering from virus-hit countries must be quarantined

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 3, 2020 04:11 PM
Transport

BMW bets on new EV to reclaim crown in entry-level luxury sedans

[MUNICH] Once the go-to brand for upwardly mobile sedan buyers with a need for speed, BMW AG is facing pressure from...

Mar 3, 2020 04:09 PM
Companies & Markets

Covid-19: SilkAir to 'indefinitely suspend' flights to Hiroshima from March 27

SILKAIR will "indefinitely suspend operations to Hiroshima" from March 27, 2020 onwards, due to weak demand...

Mar 3, 2020 03:49 PM
Banking & Finance

Malaysia cuts key rate as global central banks act amid virus

[SINGAPORE] Malaysia cut its benchmark interest rate on Tuesday, following other central banks in boosting stimulus...

Mar 3, 2020 03:38 PM
Consumer

Lindt promises sweet dividend and further growth

[ZURICH] Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli on Tuesday proposed a sweeter payout to shareholders,...

Mar 3, 2020 03:37 PM
Stocks

South Korea: Stocks trim gains as coordinated G7 response hopes dashed

[SEOUL] South Korean shares closed higher on Tuesday, but well off early gains, after a Reuters report dented hopes...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.