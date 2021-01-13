Indonesia president says vaccine will help stop virus spread, support economy

Get our introductory offer at only
[JAKARTA] Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday the country's mass Covid-19 vaccination programme was important to stop the spread of coronavirus and would help accelerate economic recovery.
Speaking more than an hour after receiving the first shot of the immunisation drive,...
