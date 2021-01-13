You are here

Indonesia president says vaccine will help stop virus spread, support economy

Wed, Jan 13, 2021 - 12:40 PM

[JAKARTA] Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday the country's mass Covid-19 vaccination programme was important to stop the spread of coronavirus and would help accelerate economic recovery.

Speaking more than an hour after receiving the first shot of the immunisation drive,...

