You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Indonesia president urged to delay regional polls over contagion threat

Mon, Sep 21, 2020 - 4:18 PM

file7ccn5kwor53njmf2loh.jpg
Indonesian religious groups and experts, including a former vice-president, are urging authorities to delay regional elections set for December, as coronavirus infections surge in the world's fourth most populous country.
PHOTO: AFP

[JAKARTA] Indonesian religious groups and experts, including a former vice-president, are urging authorities to delay regional elections set for December, as coronavirus infections surge in the world's fourth most populous country.

The Dec 9 elections for hundreds of key local leadership posts are a huge logistical undertaking in an archipelago of more than 260 million people and have already been delayed once due to rising virus fears.

Former vice-president Jusuf Kalla, who now heads Indonesia's Red Cross, in a newspaper commentary on Monday said a December poll could be dangerous.

"Forcing something that clearly, rationally endangers the people isn't only reckless, but fatal. Every political process, the noblest goal is for the public's benefits. Not harm," he said.

Indonesia has confirmed nearly 245,000 coronavirus infections and 9,553 fatalities, Asia's highest death toll outside of India. Its testing rates are among the world's lowest and epidemiologists are concerned that elections, for which there are 107 million eligible voters, will fuel the contagion.

SEE ALSO

Indonesia aims to reach annual target with shorter Banyu Urip oilfield shutdown

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Those infected include government and election commission officials and three cabinet ministers.

Indonesia's biggest religious groups, the Nadhlatul Ulama and the Muhammadiyah, also urged authorities to postpone the vote due to rising cases.

A source at the election commission, or KPU, who asked not to be identified because he was not authorised to speak to media, told Reuters that senior commission officials were against a December ballot.

Asked to confirm that, a KPU spokesman said two other options to delay the elections to next year were suggested, but the government opted for December.

Presidential spokesman Fadjroel Rahman said the ballot must go ahead as planned, but with strict health protocols.

"President Joko Widodo reiterated that the elections cannot wait until the pandemic is over, because no countries know when Covid-19 is over," he said in a statement.

KPU protocols include limiting audience sizes at campaign events and requiring negative tests when candidates register.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

31 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; nine imported, none in community

Plaque challenging Thai monarchy removed

UK ponders second Covid-19 lockdown as outbreak accelerates

Deutsche Bank: Global GDP to hit pre-Covid levels in mid 2021

Australia's daily coronavirus tally falls to lowest in more than three months

New Zealand ends all pandemic restrictions outside main city of Auckland

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 21, 2020 04:46 PM
Consumer

EU agency recommends AstraZeneca-Merck drug Lynparza for two cancers

[BENGALURU] The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended approval for Lynparza in patients with a form of...

Sep 21, 2020 04:35 PM
Garage

Temasek-backed fintech startup TrueLayer raises US$25m

[LONDON] London-based fintech startup TrueLayer has raised US$25 million from investors including Temasek, Anthemis...

Sep 21, 2020 04:34 PM
Technology

French mobile operator iliad makes a Play to grow

[PARIS] The parent company of French mobile operator Free has launched a public offer to buy out Play, the largest...

Sep 21, 2020 04:22 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end sharply lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares tumbled Monday on concerns about fresh coronavirus spikes that are forcing governments...

Sep 21, 2020 04:21 PM
Banking & Finance

Europe set for biggest shift yet in financing cleaner growth

[GERMANY] The European Union will unleash as many green bonds as the world issued last year, testing the level of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Billionaire Ron Perelman selling almost everything as pandemic roils his empire

Singapore brand mark to be introduced; 6,700 opportunities in food sector

Stocks to watch: SIA, Keppel, Centurion, Ascendas Reit, First Reit

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB initiates on SBS Transit with 'add', upgrades ComfortDelGro

UK at 'critical point' in virus surge with London at risk

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.