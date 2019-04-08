You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Indonesia presidential race heats up

Prabowo talks down economic performance of Jokowi's government, says country's 'wealth is robbed continuously, taken and sent abroad'
Mon, Apr 08, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190408_KELINDONPOLLS_3746291.jpg
"Indonesian people are fed up, want improvement, want change," says Mr Prabowo.

Jakarta

INDONESIAN presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto called for change in a rally on Sunday, talking down the government's economic performance as competition heats up ahead of an election next week.

Indonesia goes to the polls on April 17 in a contest that pits the incumbent Joko Widodo against the contender with the economy being the focal point in the race. President Joko was to speak later in the day at South Tangerang in the province of Banten.

Mr Prabowo, a former general whom Mr Joko beat in the 2014 election, told a rally at a stadium in Jakarta that Indonesia's "wealth is robbed continuously, taken and sent abroad", and that the leakage would cost the country 10,000 trillion rupiah (S$959.2 billion) over the next five years.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Indonesian people are fed up, want improvement, want change," Mr Prabowo said. He put the number of people at the rally at "more than a million" although that figure could not be verified.

The latest polls have Mr Joko on track to win, with a Roy Morgan survey April 3 putting support for him at 56.6 per cent. Still, Mr Prabowo has closed the gap in recent weeks on the back of a promise to lower prices and to get "a better deal" in trade with China. Some surveys have estimated about 10 per cent of voters remain undecided.

South-east Asia's biggest economy has been growing at about 5 per cent, below the 7 per cent targeted by Mr Joko when he came to office in 2014. Meanwhile, inflation eased to 2.48 per cent last month, the slowest pace of price growth since 2009.

Mr Joko touted a massive infrastructure drive as a key achievement over his first term while vowing to alleviate poverty and create more jobs if he stays in office. Mr Prabowo has also pledged job creation, while hitting out at the government over a current account deficit and trade imbalance with China.

The two candidates have a series of mass rallies planned before a campaign blackout period begins on April 14. BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

How Asean can address the data privacy conundrum

Forging business partnerships at Hannover Messe

Italy's slower growth may trigger spending freeze

US stocks seen rallying higher on trade hopes, strong jobs data

Saudi private sector keeps momentum but employment shrinks

Netanyahu pledges to annex West Bank settlements after vote

Editor's Choice

BP_S-Reits_080419_1.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits tipped for further gains as rate hike fears subside

BT_20190408_JLCROWD_3745882.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Major VC player from Israel plans Asia fund, but says it'll watch out for froth

BT_20190408_TOPLINE8_3746196.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

StanChart 'go-to' bank for clients venturing overseas

Most Read

1 A question of time: The great HDB lease decay debate
2 World's first 5G phone released in South Korea
3 Trade woes have opened doors for Singapore, says ExxonMobil
4 CDL bags S$500m in green loans for new property developments
5 Energy industry faces climate and job hurdles: Chan Chun Sing

Must Read

BP_S-Reits_080419_1.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits tipped for further gains as rate hike fears subside

BT_20190408_JLCROWD_3745882.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Major VC player from Israel plans Asia fund, but says it'll watch out for froth

Apr 8, 2019
Government & Economy

How Asean can address the data privacy conundrum

Apr 8, 2019
Energy & Commodities

BHP to cut more than 700 white-collar jobs, including some in Singapore: report

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening