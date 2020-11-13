Indonesia pushes for SE-Asia travel corridor

Hanoi

INDONESIA is pushing for a travel corridor arrangement for South-east Asian countries to be in place in the first three months of 2021.

President Joko Widodo said a declaration on the travel corridor will be issued during the ongoing Asean Summit.

Indonesia proposed the move in June, when Thailand and Malaysia said they backed the move, while other countries have not signalled their support for the arrangement.

Indonesia is struggling with the largest coronavirus outbreak in South-east Asia, with the number of confirmed cases surging more than 50 per cent from September to 448,118 as at Nov 12.

The region's largest economy is also seeking to rebound from a technical recession, after two straight quarters of annual economic contraction.

Asean needs to put in place temporary fast lanes and health protocols to facilitate the travel corridor, which would help the region's economic activity pick up, Mr Widodo said in a statement on Thursday.

"The people cannot wait for much longer, they want to see our region revive," he added. BLOOMBERG