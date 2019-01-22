You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Indonesia reviewing early release for Bali bombing-linked cleric

Tue, Jan 22, 2019 - 2:58 PM

[JAKARTA] Plans to free a radical cleric linked to the deadly Bali bombings are under review, Indonesia has said, after the surprise decision drew sharp criticism.

Abu Bakar Bashir was once synonymous with militant Islam in Indonesia and was tied to the terror network behind the 2002 attacks that killed more than 200 people, mostly foreign tourists.

Last week, Indonesian president Joko Widodo said he had given the green light for the early release of Bashir -- believed to have been a key figure in militant group Jemaah Islamiyah (JI).

Widodo said the 80-year-old preacher was "old and sick".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The plan was slammed both at home and abroad, with objections across Indonesian social media and from Australian leader Scott Morrison, who warned that Bashir was still a threat.

Dozens of Australians were killed in the Bali attacks.

In an apparent backtrack on Monday, Indonesia's Chief Security Minister Wiranto said the president had ordered a "thorough and comprehensive study" of Bashir's release from prison.

"We can't act hastily or spontaneously," the minister told reporters.

He did not say when a final decision would be made.

Bashir was sentenced to 15 years in jail in 2011 for helping fund a paramilitary group training in the conservative Islamic province of Aceh.

The firebrand preacher was previously jailed over the Bali bombings but that conviction was quashed on appeal. He has repeatedly denied involvement in terror attacks.

Bashir's lawyer Achmad Michdan questioned the apparent official change of heart.

"We have no problem with (the review) but people might wonder why would they announce it in the first place," Michdan told AFP.

Widodo had cited "humanitarian reasons" for agreeing to the release of the elderly preacher, sparking a torrent of criticism on Indonesian social media.

"This whole story is stupid beyond belief," one Twitter user wrote.

Bashir "murdered hundreds of people. They don't get to be with their families, but he does?"

The 2002 bombings prompted Jakarta to beef up counter-terror cooperation with the US and Australia.

"We have been very clear about the need to ensure that, as part of our joint counter-terrorism efforts...that Abu Bakar Bashir would not be in any position... to influence or incite anything," Australia's Morrison was quoted as saying.

Al-Qaeda-linked JI was founded by a handful of exiled Indonesian militants in Malaysia in the 1980s, and grew to include cells across Southeast Asia.

As well as the 2002 Bali bombings, the radical group was blamed for a 2003 car bomb at the JW Marriott hotel in Jakarta and a suicide car bomb the following year outside the Australian embassy.

An anti-terror crackdown weakened some of Indonesia's most dangerous networks, including Jemaah Islamiyah.

Several militants convicted over their involvement in the Bali bombings have been executed while two others, including Malaysian Noordin Mohammed Top, were killed in police raids in 2009 and 2010.

AFP

Government & Economy

China economy to stabilise without aggressive stimulus: Goldman

NEA unveils S$2m fund to support ground-up zero-waste projects

Hong Kong failing to tackle wildlife smuggling epidemic: study

US to formally seek extradition of Huawei exec Meng Wanzhou: Globe and Mail

Strong 6.1-magnitude quake hits off Indonesia

Davos elites warned on populist rage, economic uncertainty

Editor's Choice

SL_banks_220119_2.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks tighten credit to bunker industry amid fraud and other risks

Jan 22, 2019
ASEAN Business

Asean CEOs' business outlook dimmer than global peers'

SL_PK_220119_3.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

About 70 Pines club members to sue Exklusiv Resorts

Most Read

1 Run-down buildings are hot property in land-scarce Hong Kong
2 The man who sold Thai Express returns
3 Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts
4 Singapore Airlines' digitalisation plans make room for the little things
5 SMEs need help in enterprise and tech road-mapping: SBF

Must Read

SL_ sgp_220119_53.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget 2019 could see public works and other moves to prop up economy: report

SL_banks_220119_2.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks tighten credit to bunker industry amid fraud and other risks

Jan 22, 2019
Technology

Cybersecurity firm Trend Micro sets up regional headquarters in Singapore

SL_sgx_281218_37.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Vibrant, M1, Soilbuild Reit, Mapletree Logistics Trust, Keppel Reit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening