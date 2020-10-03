Indonesia revising entry ban on travel from Singapore

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Jakarta
INDONESIA is revising a rule banning foreigners from entering the country, as it discusses opening a travel corridor for essential business purposes from Singapore.
The government is opening travel corridors to allow business people, experts, investors and state officials...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes