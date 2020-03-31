You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Indonesia to suspend all foreign arrivals, barring a few exceptions

Tue, Mar 31, 2020 - 1:26 PM

AB_baliairport_310320.jpg
Indonesia's foreign minister said on Tuesday the government has decided to ban all arrivals and transits by foreigners in Indonesia to prevent a further spread of the coronavirus.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's foreign minister said on Tuesday the government has decided to ban all arrivals and transits by foreigners in Indonesia to prevent a further spread of the coronavirus.

Foreigners with stay permits and some diplomatic visits will be exempted from the ban, Retno Marsudi said, adding that the government aims to issue the regulations for the ban on Tuesday.

The government will also strengthen screening for Indonesian nationals returning to the country, she said. REUTERS

Government & Economy

Virus breaks the mold for telework in office-bound Japan

Japan urges citizens to stay away from a third of the world

Singapore employers urged to support staff who need 2nd job amid virus outbreak

G20 finance ministers to hold virtual talks on coronavirus crisis

Australia tightens scrutiny on foreign takeovers

China's March official factory activity unexpectedly expands after steep contraction

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 31, 2020 01:37 PM
Technology

Facebook aims US$100m at media hit by the coronavirus

[NEW YORK] Facebook announced Monday that it would dole out US$25 million in grants to local news outlets and spend...

Mar 31, 2020 01:20 PM
Energy & Commodities

Malaysian palm oil groups urge Sabah state to allow work to resume

[KUALA LUMPUR] Two Malaysia palm oil grower groups on Tuesday asked the government of Sabah, the country's biggest...

Mar 31, 2020 01:12 PM
Banking & Finance

Savage sell-off in Chinese dollar bonds lures bargain hunters

[SHANGHAI] Dollar bonds sold by Chinese companies have rebounded sharply on bets by fund managers that a plunge in...

Mar 31, 2020 01:05 PM
Banking & Finance

US dollar up, but yuan sluggish as traders sceptical of China PMI bounce

[TOKYO] The dollar rose against the yen on Tuesday as Japanese investors and companies rushed to cover a shortage of...

Mar 31, 2020 12:54 PM
Companies & Markets

AGMs must include live webcast, limit physical attendance to 10 people: SGX RegCo

ISSUERS who hold their annual general meetings (AGMs) before April 30 must provide a live webcast for attendees, the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.