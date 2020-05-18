Indonesian govt plans US$8.6b Covid-19 bailout for state firms

Get our introductory offer at only
Jakarta
INDONESIA is planning an US$8.6 billion bailout for 12 state-owned firms, to reduce the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, mostly as cash compensation and working capital investments, according to government documents reviewed by Reuters.
The government has proposed to...
