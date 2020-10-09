You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Indonesian Muslim and union groups to fight new jobs law in court

Fri, Oct 09, 2020 - 4:16 PM

rk_indonesia-job_091020.jpg
Indonesian President Joko Widodo came under increasing pressure to repeal his new controversial labour law on Friday with union and Muslim groups preparing to challege it in court and some regional leaders publicly opposing the legislation.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[JAKARTA] Indonesian President Joko Widodo came under increasing pressure to repeal his new controversial labour law on Friday with union and Muslim groups preparing to challege it in court and some regional leaders publicly opposing the legislation.

The KSPI labour group, among the organisers of three-day national strikes ending Thursday, is preparing to lodge a case against the new law in the Constitutional Court, the group's president Said Iqbal said in a statement.

Nahdlatul Ulama, Indonesia's biggest Muslim group with millions of followers, would also challenge the law in the court, it said in its official Twitter account.

The "omnibus" jobs creation bill, passed into law on Monday, has seen thousands of people across the world's fourth-most populous nation take to the streets in protest, saying it undermines labour rights and weakens environmental protections.

Clashes erupted in some cities on Thursday, including in the capital Jakarta where protesters burnt public transport facilities and damaged police posts.

SEE ALSO

Indonesia adds Microsoft, others to list of tech firms that must pay VAT

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

At least five regional leaders, including the governors of Jakarta and the country's most populous province West Java, have said they would pass on protesters' demand to the president or publicly oppose the law.

Repealing the law would prevent further clashes "that could create prolong instability amid a pandemic and an economic recession", West Kalimantan Govenor Sutarmidji said in a statement.

The president has yet to make any public statement, but his ministers have defended the law, saying protests were triggered by false news and that the legislation would improve people's welfare by welcoming more investment.

Jakarta police on Thursday detained about 1,000 demonstrators, but most of them were released by Friday morning, Jakarta police spokesperson Yusri Yunus said.

Police did not expect a fourth day of protests in the capital on Friday, he said.

However, trade union KSBSI on Friday called on its members to launch another wave of protests from Oct 12 to 16.

A meeting of many other labour groups is scheduled over the weekend to consolidate their next move, Ilhamsyah of KPBI labour union told Reuters.

Jakarta resident Nathan Tarigan feared clashes would escalate.

"I'm afraid if the government and stakeholders of the state aren't wise, don't want to listen, something bigger can happen and the state can break," the 50-year-old said.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

10 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 9 imported

Central banks sketch out digital currency as China forges ahead

Singapore farm industry gets new guide on regulatory landscape

UK economy stumbles in August, setting back Covid recovery

Trump eyes return to rallies on Saturday after doctor says Covid-19 therapy completed

Japan has no plan to issue digital currencies now but will deepen research

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 9, 2020 04:37 PM
Technology

Nokia wins Orange Belgium's 5G contract, Huawei says 'fair competition'

[STOCKHOLM] Orange Belgium has selected Nokia's radio gear to renew its networks and roll out 5G, the subsidiary of...

Oct 9, 2020 04:26 PM
Technology

AMD in talks to buy rival Xilinx in US$30b deal: sources

[SAN FRANCISCO] Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is in advanced discussions to buy Xilinx in a takeover that could be...

Oct 9, 2020 04:22 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks slipped Friday on uncertainty about the prospects for a new US stimulus, while mainland...

Oct 9, 2020 04:03 PM
Energy & Commodities

Petronas Gas, Top Oil to benefit as colder winter ups demand for fuel: Maybank KE

MALAYSIA's Petronas Gas and Thailand's Top Oil are among the potential beneficiaries of a possible increase in...

Oct 9, 2020 03:55 PM
Real Estate

Tycoon running 500 hotels warns of more job cuts, closures

[BANGKOK] Minor International, which runs more than 500 hotels across 55 countries, may cut more jobs and shut...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Ovens go cold at F&B chain Bakerzin after 22 years

Stocks to watch: Suntec Reit, Tiong Woon, Prudential, HC Surgical, GS Holdings

Singapore offers Covid-19 insurance for short-term visitors

Suntec Reit eyes London foray with £430.6m acquisition of Nova buildings

Bars get innovative to mitigate sales loss from earlier closing times, capacity cuts

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for