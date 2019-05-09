You are here

Indonesian president aims for slimmer government in second term

Thu, May 09, 2019 - 12:48 PM

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Thursday he aims to have a slimmer government in his second term to reduce inefficiencies and accelerate growth.
[JAKARTA] Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Thursday he aims to have a slimmer government in his second term to reduce inefficiencies and accelerate growth.

"The slimmer our organisation, the faster we can run," Mr Joko said.

Speaking in front of hundreds of regional government leaders in Jakarta, he also urged regional governments to reduce bureaucracy.

He said government agencies not contributing to growth would be closed, adding that for his second term he would not be held back by concern about being elected again and would do his best to boost development.

Mr Joko won a second term in office in an April 17 election based on sample counts of votes. The official result is due by May 22.

