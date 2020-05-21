Indonesia's Covid-19 battle faces crucial test over Eid holiday

Get our introductory offer at only
[JAKARTA] Thousands of Indonesians made a late dash to leave Jakarta for their hometowns this week, even as authorities sought to stem the traditional mass exodus at the end of the Muslim fasting month to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
President Joko Widodo has banned people...
